AJ Styles Says WrestleMania Has Lost Its Luster As He Explains Retirement Decision

AJ Styles has opened up about why he chose to walk away when he did, revealing that WWE WrestleMania no longer holds the same meaning for him as it once did.

Speaking during a Q and A on WWE’s Raw Recap podcast, Styles was asked why he opted to retire at the Royal Rumble rather than hold out a few more months and finish his career on the grand stage of WrestleMania. For the former world champion, the decision came down to sentiment and symbolism.

Going out at the same event where he made his WWE debut in 2016 felt right to him. Styles described the timing as poetic, bringing his journey full circle at the Royal Rumble rather than extending it purely for spectacle.

“WrestleMania, listen, I’m sorry to say, used to be the most prestigious PLE or pay per view, whatever you want to call it. But to me, it’s kind of lost its luster a little bit,” Styles said. “But as far as the Royal Rumble, well that’s special to me. Because that’s where I made my debut. So to be able to end where I started, that’s poetic.”

Raw paid tribute to Styles in his hometown of Atlanta, with several familiar faces appearing to celebrate his career. Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Frankie Kazarian, and Abyss were among those who showed up as part of the special night. The celebration closed with the announcement that Styles will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this April.

During the same Q and A session, Styles reflected on potential opponents he would have liked to share the ring with had he continued competing. He named Penta and Chad Gable as two talents he believed would have been exciting matchups. However, he made it clear that stepping away now was about preserving his legacy rather than risking diminishing returns inside the ring.

When asked if he had any final words for fans, Styles delivered a heartfelt message that summed up his gratitude.

“I’ve said this for two decades and I mean it: AJ Styles would have been nothing without the fans.”