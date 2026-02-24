WWE Monday Night Raw Results - February 23, 2026

Tonight on RAW, CM Punk talks about his two title matches against Finn Bálor and Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan makes her WrestleMania decision, Brock Lesnar returns, two WWE Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches: Iyo Sky, Raquel Rodriguez and Kairi Sane battle in out on the women's side, for the men's - Jey Uso, OG El Grande Americano and Bronson Reed collide, Maxxine Dupri takes on Nattie, a tribute to AJ Styles and more!

Check back for live results when the show airs on NETFLIX at 8/7 C.

The show opens with Michael Cole and Corey Graves in the ring. Graves and Cole are in the ring to pay tribute to AJ Styles. Gunther interrupts them and comes out to the ring through the crowd. Gunther tells them to get out of his ring and commentate on how great he is. Graves and Cole leave the ring and Gunther gets in the ring. Gunther thinks it's disgraceful to have a tribute for a loser. He asks why the WWE Universe cares about losers like Bill Goldberg, John Cena and AJ Styles and the only thing to celebrate is that he ended their career. Gunther says he should be celebrated. Adam Pearce comes out and tells Gunther that this is enough and they're going to celebrate the career of AJ Styles. Security comes out and Pearce says they're here to escort Gunther out of the building. Gunther says he'll leave on his own because he's disgraced about this tribute to AJ Styles. As Gunther is leaving, Dragon Lee runs out and attacks Gunther. The two are separated and Gunther is taken backstage and Lee comes backstage and starts attacking Gunther. They're separated again and Pearce kicks Lee out of the arena. Cody Rhodes enters and looks at Gunther and walks to the ring.

Cody Rhodes comes out to the ring and tells Atlanta that he knows what they want to talk about: AJ Styles. Before Rhodes can say much more, The Vision (Bronson Reed, Austin Theory & Logan Paul) & Paul Heyman come out. Heyman goes to make his introduction and gets boo'd. Theory gets on the mic and says because of this disrespect he's ashamed to be from Atlanta. Paul takes the mic and says Rhodes isn't ashamed about being from Atlanta because he has no common sense. Paul says Reed will win the qualifying match and then the title and The Vision will take over SmackDown and Rhodes will be the first one out the door. Rhodes says Jey Uso would disagree with that and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey) come out through the crowd.

Match 1 - WWE Men's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Bronson Reed -vs- OG El Grande Americano -vs- Jey Uso

Uso tries to get Americano to team up with him and Reed runs at Uso. Uso and Americano take turns punching Reed. Reed is teamed up on but takes both men down with a clothesline. Reed squishes both men and Uso kicks Reed out of the ring. Uso is caught with a forearm and pulled out of the ring. Americano moonsaults off the turnbuckles out onto Reed and Uso. Americano chops Reed and sends Reed into the ringpost. Reed is slammed into the ringpost again and we get a commercial break.

We come back to Uso punching Americano. Americano punches back and gets Uso tangled on the ropes. Reed is kicked off the apron by Americano and Uso clocks Americano in the corner. Uso punches Americano against the turnbuckles and strikes Americano. Reed gets back in the ring and gets both Americano and Uso on his shoulders and hits a double Samoan Drop on Uso and Americano. Reed punches Uso and knocks him down with a shoulder check and then hits a forearm. Reed covers Uso and Uso kicks out at two. Uso is choked out against the ropes. Reed kicks Americano off the apron and goes back after Uso. Uso punches Reed but runs into a World's Strongest Slam. Americano headbutts Reed and slams onto Uso. Americano covers Uso for a near fall. Americano goes to slam Reed but Uso strike Americano. Americano suplexes Uso and comes off the top rope and misses a headbutt and covers Uso for a near fall. Americano hits a German Suplex on Reed and we cut to another break.

Back to the match, Americano and Uso stand in the ring as Reed is laid out outside the ring. Americano and Uso lock up and Americano slams down Uso's arm. Americano kicks Uso in the corner and the fight spills to the outside. Americano is swung into the announce desk and Uso gets back in. Uso hits a suicide dive on Americano from the ring to the outside. Reed is out of the match and is being looked at by the medical team. Uso climbs the ropes and Americano trips him up. Americano climbs up with Uso and tries for a superplex. Uso punches Americano and headbutts him off the top rope and Americano crashes to the ground. Uso goes for The Uso Splash but Americano gets his knees up. Americano locks Uso in an ankle lock and tries to break free but Americano won't let go. Uso rolls out of the hold and superkicks Americano. Americano hits a rolling Liger Kick and Uso spears Americano. Uso hits The Uso Splash and gets the win.

Winner: Jey Uso

CM Punk comes out of a race car with Tyler Reddick after doing donuts in the parking lot and they enter the arena.

Back at ringside, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio come out to the ring and when we come back from a commercial break we will find out who she will choose to challenge at WrestleMania.

We return from a commercial break, and Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio are canoodling in the ring. Morgan still looks a little sad and we are told it's because she's still upset about what Stephanie Vaquer said to her last week. We see a recap of the interview and we cut back to the ring and Morgan is melancholy. Mysterio introduces Morgan and he lists her accolades and Morgan cracks a smile and gets slightly giddy. Mysterio says Morgan will now make her choice for who she will face at WrestleMania. Mysterio invites Stephanie Vaquer and Jade Cargill out to the ring. Both women come out and get in the ring so Morgan can give her answer to the champion face to face. Morgan takes the mic from Mysterio and stands between Vaquer and Cargill. Morgan says she's made her decision but wants to get something off her chest first. Morgan says Vaquer's words caught her by surprise and she doesn't normally get vulnerable like that she thought about this all week. Morgan says Vaquer is right, she has the best coaches and the best facility and she still thought she struggled. She tells Vaquer that she didn't know Vaquer's story and with that being said... Morgan walks to Cargill and then turns around and smokes Vaquer in the head with the mic. Cargill smiles and leaves the ring and Morgan mounts Vaquer and punches her out. Morgan hits a codebreaker/lungbuster on Vaquer and takes Vaquer down with Oblivion. Morgan holds up Vaquer's title and dances with Mysterio.

Byron Saxton talks to Je'Von Evans. Saxton talks about what Evans had to do to get in The Chamber match and asks him his thoughts going into the Elimination Chamber. Offset comes up to Evans and they shoot the shit. The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston & Grayson Waller) come by and Woods and Kingston are pissed that Offset never comes out RAW when they invite him. Evans says they can battle in the ring and it sounds like Evans will take on Kingston.

Michin, Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa hang out backstage. Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows come by and hug and the Bullet Club is here for AJ Styles' tribute.

Match 2: Maxxine Dupri -vs- Nattie

Nattie goes for Dupri before the bell and is held back by the ref. Nattie charges for Dupri at the bell and punches her in the corner. Dupri takes down Nattie with a dropkick and then sends her out of the ring. Nattie throws Dupri into the barricades and Dupri kick Nattie and hits a cross body off the apron onto Dupri. Dupri sends Nattie into the barricades and Nattie kicks Dupri into the ringpost an Dupri gets knocked out. Nattie mounts Dupri and punches the back of Dupri's head. Nattie keeps doing it and the ref calls for the bell because Dupri is knocked out.

Winner by Knockout: Nattie

The Judgement Day (Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh) are backstage. Rodriguez says she's ready for her match tonight and Morgan celebrates what she just did in the ring. McDonagh apologizes to Balor and Balor tells McDonagh that brother's fight and sometimes they have to do things on their own. Mysterio disagrees and says he was left high and dry and that's why he lost last week and he doesn't want to do this alone and asks if he can count on Balor for his match against Penta. Balor tells Mysterio to grow up and leaves. McDonagh says he'll talk to Balor.

We come back to RAW, and we get a video promo for Oba Femi who is still a free agent.

Adam Pearce is standing by the wooden box/crate and he asks why it's here. A WWE employee is told to ship it to The Elimination Chamber and he and Nick Aldis will open it together. Rusev asks Pearce for his time and Pearce says he has another engagement and Rusev asks who is more important than him. It's Oba Femi and he enters the frame. Rusev and Femi get in each other's faces and Pearce says they'll settle this at another time and date because tonight is for AJ Styles.

At ringside, Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman come out to the ring. Heyman gets on the mic and starts to talk but Lesnar whispers something to him so Heyman says he's the mouth piece for Lesnar. Heyman says usually WrestleMania had two main events - the title match and The Undertaker's streak. Heyman says since Lesnar ended Undertaker's streak, that means Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania matches are now the second main event. Heyman asks who will challenge Lesnar and he couldn't find someone in the roster who is deserving for the ass whopping Lesnar will give them. Heyman shows dates of when Lesnar will be on RAW till WrestleMania and invites the roster to step up when Lesnar is on RAW and come face to face with Lesnar. Heyman says no one will answer will Lesnar's open challenge. Heyman says no one in the locker room has the balls to challenge Lesnar. Heyman drops the mic and he and Lesnar leave the ring.

A video promo plays and it's Becky Lynch calling out AJ Lee ahead of their match this weekend.

Match 3: Je'Von Evans w/Offset -vs- Kofi Kingston w/The New Day (Grayon Waller & Xavier Woods)

We get the bell, and the men lock up. Kingston gets behind Evans but Evans counters and they go back and forth and Kingston sends Evans into the corner. Evans gets Kingston in a shoulder lock and Kingston flips out of it and puts Evans in one. Evans flips out of it and takes down Kingston. Evans gets slapped and he dropkicks Kingston and covers him for a near fall. Evans sends Kingston out of the ring and Waller distracts Evans. Evans goes for a suicide dive and Kingston runs away. Woods and Waller distract Evans again and Kingston runs back and Evans catches him with a running knee and covers him and Kingston kicks out at two. Kingston kicks Evans and gauges his eyes. Evans is sent out of the ring and then kicked down by Kingston from the apron and we cut to a break.

Back to the match, Kingston headbutts Evans against the ropes and delivers some punches to Evans. Evans kicks Kingston and punches him. Kingston goes for the SOS and Evans counters and kicks down Kingston. Evans kicks Kingston again and then hits a tornado splash kick and covers Kingston for a near fall. Evans climbs the ropes and goes for a moonsault but Kingston moves out of the way. Kingston hits SOS and covers kicks out at two. Evans is holding his knee from missing the Moonsault. Evans rolls up Kingston and Kingston kicks out. Evans hits the Reddot knee and Kingston rolls out of the ring. Evans comes over the ropes and dives onto Kingston. Waller cheapshots Evans outside the ring and Kingston hits a leg drop and covers Evans who kicks out at two. Waller and Offset start to argue and Offset sends Waller over the announce desk. Offset gets in Woods' face and Kingston is distracted by all this. Evans hits the OG Cutter and gets the win.

Winner: Je'Von Evans

Frankie Kazarian and Abyss walk backstage. They're here for AJ Styles' Tribute.

We get a video promo from Finn Balor where he says he has something to prove and that's why he has to beat CM Punk and become the champion and main event WrestleMania.

At ringside, CM Punk comes out to talk to the Atlanta crowd. Punk says he's here to celebrate AJ Styles and says the crowd should be chanting Styles' name and Atlanta comes through. Punk says he has some things he has to get off his chest. He says what if this is the last time he addresses WWE as a champion. He says Finn Balor brings up a bunch of what ifs and Punk rattles off a bunch of his what ifs. Punk says he's a fighting champion and he's doing the best that he can right now. He talks about past superstars who have held the title and says he's keep the prestige of the title. Punk asks what if Roman Reigns was here tonight. He says what ifs are not rooted in reality because Reigns isn't here but he's here. He says if he loses this weekend, and the reality is Reigns will be at RAW next week and what if he punches out Reigns then and doesn't wait for WrestleMania. Punk says he doesn't have to ask what ifs about him because he's the champion and the best in the world. His what if isn't about main eventing WrestleMania because it's reality and he's the best.

Jeremy Borash, Petey Williams and Omos are show backstage who are here for AJ Styles' Tribute.

Match 4 - WWE Women's Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Iyo Sky -vs- Raquel Rodriguez -vs- Kairi Sane

We get the bell, Sky attacks Rodriguez and she gets knocked to the ring. Rodriguez kicks Sane to the mat and Sky flips around the ring and takes down Rodriguez. Rodriguez throws Sky into the corner and Sane climbs onto Rodriguez's back but gets thrown into the corner as well. Sky and Sane punch and slam into Rodriguez and then slam into Rodriguez in the other corner. Rodriguez is kicked out of the ring and Sane then takes down Sky and covers her for a two count. Sane takes Sky own with a headscissors and Sky knocks Sane down and covers her and Sane kicks out. Sky back body drops Sane and Rodriguez gets back in the ring and is kicked down. Rodriguez slams both Sane and Sky with a double Fallaway Slam. Rodriguez tosses Sane to the outside but is sent over the ropes by Sane. Sane goes for the insane elbow and Rodriguez catches her. Sky moonsaults onto them both outside the ring and we get a commercial.

We come back to RAW and both Sane and Rodriguez are laid out outside the ring. Sane gets back in the ring and Sky clobbers her to the mat and hits a flapjack. Rodriguez is kicked back outside the ring and Sane gets kicked between the ropes. Sky hits a springboard missile dropkick and does her finger taunt. Sky goes for her bullet train attack but is derailed by Rodriguez. Rodriguez takes down Sane and covers her for a near fall. Sky stops Rodriguez from hitting a Tejana Bomb on Sane and Sky sends Rodriguez into the ringpost and Rodriguez is knocked out of the ring. Sane hits a suicide dive on Rodriguez and Sane comes off the top rope and hits the Insane Elbow on Rodriguez. Sky kicks Rodriguez over the barricade and Sane knocks Sky with an elbow. Sane tries for an insane elbow and Sky gets out of the way. Sane rolls up Sky and Sky kicks out. Sane is slammed down and Sky hits Over the Moonsault and Rodriguez breaks the pin pulling Sane out of the ring. Rodriguez clotheslines Sane outside the ring and gets back into the ring. Sky slams Rodriguez into the corner and guillotines her on the ropes. Sky hits a top rope missile dropkick on Rodriguez and hits her with the BulletTrain Attack. Sky climbs the ropes and Rodriguez catches up to her and tries to knock her off the top rope. Sky hits a jumping Tornado DDT and then climbs the ropes again and Sane knocks Sky off the top rope and comes off the top and goes for The Insane Elbow and Rodriguez gets her knees up. Rodriguez slams Sane down with a Tejana Bomb and gets the win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

We find out that Bronson Reed has a bicep tear from his match earlier today and will be sidelined indefinitely.

AJ Styles Tribute

Styles' tribute opens with clips of his wrestling career spanning from TNA to WWE. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Kurt Angle, The Undertaker, The Miz, Bayley, Randy Orton, Finn Balor, Xavier Woods, John Cena, and Style's wife all share positive words about Styles and the impact he's had on them.

AJ Styles' music hits and he comes out to the ring. Styles soaks in the moment and Atlanta chants "Thank you, AJ". Styles says he was going to wear a suit but the last time he did, he beat up Rhodes so he chose not to. Styles says if he gets choked up it's not because he's sad but he has stuff to say. He talks about how grateful he is to be in Atlanta and how he grew up 45 mins away and he's thankful he gets a tribute here. Styles says he's still that kid from Gainsville, Florida who fell in love with wrestling. He says he's wrestled in Japan and the main stage in WrestleMania. He talks about his run in TNA and how he left to go to Japan and met the Good Brothers. He says Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson taught him how to have fun when wrestling. He says he's almost done everything and the one thing he hasn't done is be a full-time father. He talks about how he has missed birthdays and anniversaries and important games for his kids. He says the biggest flex he has, is that he has the best wife in the world. He tells his wife, who is in the front row, that she's the reason for his success. Styles thanks his family who is there as well and says although the things didn't go the way he planned with his match with Gunther - it was kind of poetic. He says he debuted at the Royal Rumble in 2016 and his last match was at the Royal Rumble in 2026. Styles talks about why he didn't leave gloves in the ring and he's a man of his word. Styles takes his jacket off and says he didn't take off his gloves because he wanted to take them back home and come to Atlanta so he can leave his gloves at "home". Styles gets emotional and takes his gloves off and puts them on his jacket. He thanks Atlanta for their love and says he would be nothing without them. Styles drops the mic and gets on the turnbuckles and waves at the crowd as the end credits start to roll. The RAW roster comes out to the entry way and they give Styles a standing ovation as the crowd chants "Thank you, AJ". The lights go dark and we hear The Undertaker's gong. The Undertaker rides out with his motorcycle and pulls up to the ring. Undertaker gets in the ring and gets a mic. Undertaker looks at Styles' jacket and gloves in the middle of the ring and asks Styles if he's just going to leave his stuff in the ring and leave? Undertaker says they have unfinished business and says "if you see him coming, you're already gone" but he's changed it to "if you see him coming, he's already going." The Undertaker tells Styles he is the newest Inductee in the 2026 Class of the WWE Hall of Fame. Styles and Undertaker hug and Styles' wife and kids get in the ring, The Undertaker leaves and Styles hugs his family. Styles' theme music hits and he celebrates in the ring with his family and the show fades to black.