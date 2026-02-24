Final Two Superstars Punch Their Tickets To WWE Elimination Chamber

The field for this year’s Elimination Chamber is now complete following the final qualifying matches on Raw.

In the last men’s qualifier, Jey Uso emerged victorious in a chaotic triple threat bout against Bronson Reed and Original El Grande Americano. Uso sealed the win with a frog splash on Americano, scoring the pinfall in a finish that was not originally planned. Reed had been scheduled to take the victory, but the match took a sudden turn when he tore his biceps while attempting to break up a pin. Unable to continue, Reed was helped to the back, and it was later confirmed that he will be sidelined indefinitely. The unexpected injury opened the door for Uso to punch his ticket to the Chamber.

On the women’s side, Raquel Rodriguez secured the final spot by defeating Kairi Sane and IYO SKY. The closing sequence saw SKY connect with a tornado DDT, only for Sane to toss her from the ring and attempt the In Sane Elbow. Rodriguez countered by getting her knees up, then followed with the Tejana Bomb to score the decisive three count.

It was also confirmed during Raw that the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 42. Earlier in the night, Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan made her choice official by attacking Stephanie Vaquer, setting the stage for their championship showdown on the grand stage.

The updated lineup for WWE Elimination Chamber on February 28 is as follows:

• World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk vs Finn Balor

• Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch vs AJ Lee

• Men’s Elimination Chamber Match: Randy Orton vs LA Knight vs Cody Rhodes vs Je’Von Evans vs Trick Williams vs Jey Uso

• Women’s Elimination Chamber Match: Tiffany Stratton vs Rhea Ripley vs Alexa Bliss vs Asuka vs Kiana James vs Raquel Rodriguez