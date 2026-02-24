AJ Styles Legitimately Surprised By WWE Hall Of Fame Announcement On Raw

AJ Styles had no idea what was coming.

The closing moments of Monday Night Raw delivered a genuine surprise, as The Undertaker appeared moments after Styles wrapped up his emotional retirement address and symbolically laid his gloves and jacket down in the ring. What followed was a Hall of Fame reveal that even Styles himself did not see coming.

According to Bryan Alvarez, the moment was completely authentic.

“That whole thing at the end with the Undertaker and the Hall of Fame announcement was a legitimate surprise to AJ, who they didn’t clue in,” he wrote.

The Atlanta crowd witnessed a heartfelt sendoff as Styles reflected on his journey through TNA, Japan, and WWE. He thanked his family and the countless opponents and colleagues who were part of his career before seemingly closing the book on his in ring run. His final match took place at the Royal Rumble, where he was defeated by GUNTHER in what was billed as a Career Killer showdown.

The surprise appearance by The Undertaker elevated the tribute even further, officially informing Styles that he will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The annual ceremony traditionally takes place during WrestleMania weekend in the host city, alongside other major WWE events. While the company has not yet confirmed full details for this year’s Hall of Fame ceremony, it is expected to be held in Las Vegas.

So far, the only other name announced for this year’s class is Stephanie McMahon. Her induction was also revealed by The Undertaker during Wrestlepalooza last year, continuing his recent role in delivering major Hall of Fame announcements.