AJ Styles Officially Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame After Emotional Raw Farewell

AJ Styles is officially headed into the WWE Hall of Fame.

What began as an emotional farewell on Raw turned into an unforgettable celebration. After Styles delivered his retirement speech, the entire WWE locker room walked onto the stage to applaud as the show appeared to be closing. Then the arena went dark and the familiar gong of The Undertaker echoed throughout the building.

The Deadman made his way to the ring and told Styles they had unfinished business. That business, however, was not a match. Instead, he revealed it was his esteemed honor to announce that AJ Styles would be the newest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame. Styles’ family soon joined him inside the ring, and the night ended with a heartfelt celebration.

Throughout the broadcast, several key figures from Styles’ career appeared in cameo roles, including Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Abyss, Frankie Kazarian, Petey Williams, Jeremy Borash, and Omos. Earlier in the evening, a tribute video set to “Higher” by Creed aired, highlighting defining moments from his journey across multiple promotions.

When Styles addressed the crowd, he made it clear the moment meant everything to him.

He said he was incredibly thankful for the night and reminded everyone that at his core, he is still the kid from Gainesville, Georgia who fell in love with professional wrestling.

Styles reflected on his time in TNA, sharing that he, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, and Frankie Kazarian made a mark not only in the company but across the wrestling industry as a whole. He also spoke about heading to Japan and meeting The Good Brothers, noting they taught him how to truly have fun in wrestling.

After thanking his wife and children, Styles closed with a poetic full circle moment. He pointed out that his career ending at the Royal Rumble felt fitting, as it was ten years earlier at the same event that he made his WWE debut. He explained that he chose not to leave his gloves in the ring in Saudi Arabia because he wanted that moment to happen at home.

Styles then removed his jacket and gloves and carefully placed them in the ring, officially signaling the end of his in ring career.

As of now, only one other name has been confirmed for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class. Stephanie McMahon was surprised with the honor by The Undertaker at Wrestlepalooza back in September.