Brock Lesnar Issues Open Challenge For WWE WrestleMania 42

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2026
Brock Lesnar has officially thrown down the gauntlet for WrestleMania 42.

During Monday Night Raw, Lesnar made his way to the ring alongside Paul Heyman, who once again handled the talking for the former WWE and UFC Champion. Heyman reflected on WrestleMania history, stating that there was once a time when the show featured two true main events: the world title match and whichever opponent dared to step into the ring with The Undertaker. According to Heyman, that era is over.

He claimed the only dead man walking in WWE today will be the individual who accepts a match with Brock Lesnar on the grandest stage of them all. After outlining Lesnar’s upcoming tour schedule, Heyman formally issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 42 and invited anyone in the locker room to confront The Beast.

Lesnar is currently advertised for the following appearances:

Atlanta
San Antonio
Boston
New York City
Houston
Sacramento

The Beast returned to WWE action at the Royal Rumble for the first time since Survivor Series. He made an immediate impact by eliminating Oba Femi before being tossed out moments later by LA Knight and Cody Rhodes during Jey Uso’s entrance sequence.

As it stands, WrestleMania 42 is shaping up with the following lineup:

WWE WrestleMania 42 April 18 and 19:

World Championship
CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre vs Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Women’s World Championship
Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

WWE Women’s Championship
Jade Cargill vs Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Brock Lesnar Open Challenge

