Brock Lesnar Issues Open Challenge For WWE WrestleMania 42

Brock Lesnar has officially thrown down the gauntlet for WrestleMania 42.
During Monday Night Raw, Lesnar made his way to the ring alongside Paul Heyman, who once again handled the talking for the former WWE and UFC Champion. Heyman reflected on WrestleMania history, stating that there was once a time when the show featured two true main events: the world title match and whichever opponent dared to step into the ring with The Undertaker. According to Heyman, that era is over.
He claimed the only dead man walking in WWE today will be the individual who accepts a match with Brock Lesnar on the grandest stage of them all. After outlining Lesnar’s upcoming tour schedule, Heyman formally issued an open challenge for WrestleMania 42 and invited anyone in the locker room to confront The Beast.
The Beast returned to WWE action at the Royal Rumble for the first time since Survivor Series. He made an immediate impact by eliminating Oba Femi before being tossed out moments later by LA Knight and Cody Rhodes during Jey Uso’s entrance sequence.
As it stands, WrestleMania 42 is shaping up with the following lineup:
WWE WrestleMania 42 April 18 and 19:
World Championship
CM Punk vs Roman Reigns
WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre vs Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner
Women’s World Championship
Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan
WWE Women’s Championship
Jade Cargill vs Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner
Brock Lesnar Open Challenge
Orlando, Florida
Feb. 24th 2026
Louisville, Kentucky
Feb. 27th 2026
Chicago, Illinois
Feb. 28th 2026
Indianapolis, Indiana
Mar. 2nd 2026