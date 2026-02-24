WWE WrestleMania 42 Women’s World Title Match Official After Explosive Raw Confrontation

Liv Morgan has officially made her choice for WWE WrestleMania 42, and she did it in ruthless fashion.

After weeks of teasing both champions, the Royal Rumble winner stepped into the spotlight on Raw and called out Jade Cargill and Stephanie Vaquer to reveal her decision. Morgan initially addressed Vaquer, admitting she may have misjudged her and claiming she had been selfish and privileged in her thinking. She even offered an apology, creating the illusion that she was ready to move on.

But it was all a setup.

As Morgan turned toward Cargill, she suddenly spun back around and smashed Vaquer across the face with the microphone. The crowd erupted as Morgan grabbed the Women’s World Championship, posed over the fallen champion, and then drove her into the mat with Oblivion. To cap off the statement, she tossed the title onto Vaquer before exiting alongside Dominik Mysterio, leaving no doubt about her WrestleMania intentions.

Morgan had been playing the long game ever since her Royal Rumble victory, refusing to immediately name her opponent. Instead, she kept both champions guessing across Raw and SmackDown. Just last week, Vaquer unleashed a blistering verbal attack during a sit down interview that left Morgan visibly emotional as she exited the room in tears. Now, it appears Morgan was simply waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

With the decision locked in, Stephanie Vaquer will defend the Women’s World Championship against Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 42. Meanwhile, the winner of Saturday’s women’s Elimination Chamber match will go on to challenge Jade Cargill on the grand stage.

Here is the updated lineup for WrestleMania 42 on April 18 and 19:

• World Championship: CM Punk vs Roman Reigns

• WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs Men’s Elimination Chamber winner

• Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer vs Liv Morgan

• WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill vs Women’s Elimination Chamber winner

• Brock Lesnar open challenge