Bronson Reed Out Indefinitely With Distal Biceps Tear After Raw Injury

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 24, 2026
Michael Cole provided an unfortunate update on Monday Night Raw regarding Bronson Reed’s condition.

During the broadcast, Cole announced that Reed suffered a distal biceps tear and will be out of action indefinitely, delivering a significant blow just weeks before Elimination Chamber.

Reed was injured earlier in the night while competing in a high stakes triple threat match against Jey Uso and El Grande Americano to determine the final entrant in the men’s Elimination Chamber match. Midway through the contest, Reed dove into the action to break up a pinfall attempt but immediately clutched at his right arm and shoulder area. He rolled to the outside as WWE medical personnel rushed to check on him, with officials signaling the ‘X’ sign to indicate a legitimate injury.

Despite the scare, the match continued. Jey Uso capitalized on the situation and secured the victory, pinning Americano following a frog splash to claim the final Chamber spot.

According to Bryan Alvarez, Reed was taken for medical evaluation after the match. Reports from both Alvarez and WrestleVotes indicate that Reed had originally been scheduled to win the bout before the injury altered plans.

The setback marks another blow to the faction that emerged in the aftermath of last year’s WrestleMania. Seth Rollins was sidelined with a torn rotator cuff at Crown Jewel last October, while Bron Breakker recently underwent emergency hernia surgery following an angle on Raw after the Royal Rumble. With Reed now facing an extended absence, the group’s momentum heading into WrestleMania season has once again been disrupted.

