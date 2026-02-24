WWE Raw Results - (February 23rd, 2026)

Monday Night RAW took place yesterday night on Netflix, delivering a stacked show headlined by a heartfelt tribute to AJ Styles, two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches, major WrestleMania implications, and the shocking return of Brock Lesnar.

The show opened with Michael Cole and Corey Graves standing in the ring to begin a tribute to AJ Styles in Atlanta. Before they could get far, Gunther stormed through the crowd and interrupted the proceedings. He ordered the commentators out of the ring and called the tribute disgraceful, questioning why the WWE Universe celebrates what he described as losers like Bill Goldberg, John Cena, and AJ Styles. Gunther declared that he should be celebrated for ending their careers.

Adam Pearce came out to shut him down, announcing that the tribute would go on as planned and security would escort Gunther out. Gunther chose to leave on his own, but chaos erupted when Dragon Lee attacked him on the stage. The brawl spilled backstage before both men were separated, with Lee ultimately ejected from the building. Cody Rhodes then made his entrance and stared down Gunther on his way to the ring.

Rhodes attempted to address the crowd about Styles, but he was interrupted by The Vision, consisting of Bronson Reed, Austin Theory, and Logan Paul, alongside Paul Heyman. The group boasted about taking over SmackDown, only for The Usos to arrive through the crowd to even the odds.

WWE Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Jey Uso vs OG El Grande Americano vs Bronson Reed

The triple threat opened at a frantic pace with Uso and Americano briefly working together to neutralize Reed. The powerhouse regained control with a double Samoan Drop before dominating both opponents. The match featured several near falls and high risk maneuvers, including Americano’s moonsault to the outside and Uso’s suicide dive.

Medical personnel eventually checked on Reed after he was taken out at ringside, leaving Uso and Americano to battle it out. After escaping an ankle lock and surviving a Liger Kick, Uso connected with a spear followed by the Uso Splash to secure the victory.

Winner: Jey Uso

Later in the night, it was confirmed that Bronson Reed suffered a torn bicep during the match and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Backstage, CM Punk arrived in style, pulling into the arena in a race car alongside Tyler Reddick.

Liv Morgan then came to the ring with Dominik Mysterio to announce her WrestleMania decision. After inviting Stephanie Vaquer and Jade Cargill to join her, Morgan admitted Vaquer’s words the previous week had struck a nerve. She acknowledged Vaquer’s journey and resilience, but without warning blasted her with a microphone. Cargill smirked and exited as Morgan assaulted Vaquer, finishing her with Oblivion and standing tall with the championship in hand.



Maxxine Dupri vs Nattie

Nattie wasted no time going after Dupri, overwhelming her with strikes. After Dupri was driven into the ring post, Nattie repeatedly targeted the back of her head until the referee called for the bell due to Dupri being knocked out.

Winner by Knockout: Nattie

Brock Lesnar made his long awaited return alongside Paul Heyman. Heyman declared that since Lesnar ended The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak, every Lesnar match at WrestleMania is now the true second main event. An open challenge was issued to the locker room for upcoming RAW appearances, but no one stepped forward.



Je’Von Evans vs Kofi Kingston

With Offset at ringside, Evans went move for move with Kingston in an athletic contest. Interference from Xavier Woods and Grayson Waller created chaos at ringside, with Offset eventually neutralizing Waller. After countering the SOS and surviving heavy offense, Evans connected with the OG Cutter to score the win.

Winner: Je’Von Evans

CM Punk later addressed the Atlanta crowd. He spoke about celebrating AJ Styles and questioned whether this could be the last time he addresses WWE as champion. Referencing Finn Balor and Roman Reigns, Punk dismissed hypothetical scenarios and declared himself a fighting champion.

“What if Roman Reigns was here tonight? What ifs are not rooted in reality because Reigns isn’t here but I’m here.”

Punk added that he does not deal in what ifs when it comes to WrestleMania.

“I don’t have to ask what ifs about me because I’m the champion and the best in the world.”

WWE Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match

Iyo Sky vs Raquel Rodriguez vs Kairi Sane

The women delivered a fast paced triple threat filled with high impact offense. Sky dazzled with her springboard missile dropkick and Bullet Train attack, while Sane connected with the Insane Elbow. Rodriguez showcased her power with multiple slams, including a devastating Tejana Bomb.

After Sky’s Over the Moonsault was broken up and Sane’s Insane Elbow was countered, Rodriguez capitalized with the Tejana Bomb to score the win.

Winner: Raquel Rodriguez

The show closed with an emotional tribute to AJ Styles. A video package chronicled his journey from TNA to WWE, with several legends sharing their praise. Styles entered to a thunderous ovation in Atlanta and reflected on his career, from growing up in Gainesville, Georgia to headlining WrestleMania and competing in Japan.

He spoke candidly about missing family milestones and credited his wife for being the foundation of his success. Explaining why he did not leave his gloves in the ring at the Royal Rumble, Styles said he wanted to leave them at home in Atlanta. He placed his gloves on his jacket in the center of the ring as the crowd chanted “Thank you, AJ.”

The RAW roster gathered on the stage for a standing ovation before the lights went dark. The Undertaker’s gong echoed through the arena as he rode to the ring. After a brief exchange, The Undertaker revealed that AJ Styles will be inducted into the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame. The two embraced as Styles celebrated with his family to close the show.