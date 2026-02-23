Why The Rascalz Were Allowed To Use Their TNA Entrance Theme In AEW

When The Rascalz debuted in All Elite Wrestling in January, many fans immediately noticed a familiar sound. The trio of Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed walked out to the same entrance theme they had used in TNA, prompting speculation that AEW President Tony Khan had secured the rights to the music specifically for their debut.

However, that was not the case.

A report from Fightful Select has clarified that the theme was not purchased directly from TNA. Instead, the track is part of a licensed music library already accessible to AEW. Because the promotion had rights to use music from that provider, there was no need for negotiations or additional costs. Using library tracks is a common solution across the wrestling industry, allowing talent to retain recognizable themes when moving between companies that share similar licensing agreements.

Inside the ring, The Rascalz have wasted little time making their presence felt. After falling short in a three way number one contenders match earlier this year, they rebounded in a major way on a recent episode of AEW Collision. The group scored a statement victory over FTR, consisting of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler. The match turned when The Young Bucks provided a timely distraction, paving the way for The Rascalz to capitalize.

The win has placed them firmly in line for an AEW World Tag Team Championship opportunity. That title picture, however, remains in flux pending the outcome of FTR versus The Young Bucks at AEW Revolution.

Trey Miguel’s Brief AEW Stint



Trey Miguel was initially part of the group’s move to All Elite Wrestling. He signed alongside the rest of the unit when they departed TNA ahead of its AMC premiere. Despite being included in the original agreement, Miguel was released soon after putting pen to paper.

The decision reportedly stemmed from leadership within Warner Bros. Discovery rather than AEW management. Concerns were raised over past social media posts, leading to Miguel’s departure before he could appear on AEW television.

After briefly stepping away from the business, Miguel ultimately returned to TNA Wrestling and quickly regained momentum as a singles competitor. On February 13, 2026, at the No Surrender event in Nashville, Tennessee, he defeated Channing Stacks Lorenzo to win the TNA International Championship.

Meanwhile, The Rascalz now sit as leading contenders in AEW’s tag team division, awaiting clarity in the ongoing rivalry between FTR and The Young Bucks before their championship opportunity becomes official.