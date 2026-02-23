Gunther Responds To Brock Lesnar Retirement Talk And Calls It A Good Option

After putting an end to the in ring careers of Goldberg and John Cena in their respective farewell matches, GUNTHER added another massive name to his growing list at the 2026 Royal Rumble. This time, it was “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles who fell victim to the dominant force. The match ended in decisive fashion, with the Imperium leader locking in a sleeper hold that left Styles unconscious in the center of the ring.

The aftermath delivered a powerful visual. Styles appeared emotional as he teased leaving his gloves in the ring, a symbolic gesture often associated with retirement. However, he ultimately chose not to walk away, instead keeping his future open for the sake of his family and what may still lie ahead.

GUNTHER recently spoke about his dominance during an appearance on The Morning Shift, where he reflected on the mentality required to remain at the very top. During the interview, the hosts floated the idea of who the so called “Career Killer” might target next. Rather than name someone himself, GUNTHER turned the question back on them and asked who they felt would make sense.

When the name Brock Lesnar was brought up as the ultimate test, GUNTHER did not dismiss the possibility.

“That’s a good one, right? We’ll see. I think there are a bunch of examples of people who overstay their welcome, who just hang on a little bit too much, who chase one moment too much. It seems like there is a big amount of people to choose from,” GUNTHER stated.

The remarks underline the dismissive tone he has consistently used toward veteran talent. Since arriving on the blue brand and later transitioning to Monday nights, he has made it clear that he views long standing legends as obstacles rather than icons. The potential showdown with Lesnar has been circulating among fans ever since their brief but intense face off during the 2023 Royal Rumble, a moment that still sparks conversation.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television in recent months, with his last outing taking place at the Royal Rumble. That hiatus is about to end. He is officially scheduled for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, just days before the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Chicago.

With GUNTHER continuing to question the relevance of established names, the return of “The Beast” could mark the first step toward a blockbuster collision at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.