Randy Orton Responds To Tom Brady Calling WWE “Cute”

Randy Orton has fired back at Tom Brady after the NFL icon labeled WWE “cute” while comparing football players to pro wrestlers.

Brady made the remark during an appearance on Impaulsive, where Logan Paul was discussing elite athleticism. The comment quickly caught the attention of several WWE names, and Orton has now weighed in.

Speaking on ESPN’s Get Up, the 14 time world champion made it clear he did not appreciate the description and even joked about delivering one of his signature RKOs to the seven time Super Bowl winner.

“I did see a recent podcast Logan Paul put on, he had Tom Brady on, and Tom Brady had a few things to say about pro wrestling. I think he called it quote unquote ‘cute.’ I’ve never met him, but I’d love to meet Tom and hit him with an RKO. I’d say he’d be at the top of the list,” Orton said.

The RKO remains one of the most recognizable finishing moves in wrestling history, regularly featured in viral moments that stretch far beyond WWE’s core audience.

Paul Heyman also chimed in on Brady’s remarks, outlining how he and Logan Paul would handle the former quarterback in front of a live WWE crowd.

Meanwhile, the road to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas continues. Orton is preparing for the Elimination Chamber match on February 28 at the United Center in Chicago. He punched his ticket to the bout by defeating Solo Sikoa and Aleister Black in a triple threat match earlier this month.

However, momentum shifted on SmackDown when Orton was defeated by Black in the main event following interference from Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The victory marked Black’s first win over Orton since returning to the brand.

Now entering the Chamber for a record tenth time, Orton is aiming to secure another world title opportunity heading into the spring.