Steve Corino Wins PWF Title In Shock Return To The Ring

Steve Corino shocked fans on Sunday night when the WWE NXT coach stepped back into the ring and walked out with championship gold.

In his first singles bout in almost five years, Corino defeated Kaitlyn Marie to capture the PWF Championship at Premier Wrestling Federation’s 25th anniversary event in North Carolina. The King of Old School, who helped found the promotion and remains part owner, made the most of a last minute opportunity and secured the title for a seventh time.

The match was not originally scheduled. Kaitlyn Marie had been set to defend against Krule, known to WWE audiences as Mads Kruler Krugger, but Corino emerged as the surprise replacement. Commentary during the broadcast noted that Corino plans to wrestle exclusively for PWF moving forward, allowing him to balance select in ring appearances with his full time coaching role in WWE.

Corino has been working at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando since 2017, serving as both a coach and producer for NXT. Prior to Sunday, his last singles match came in August 2021 against his son Colby Corino. He did return briefly in December 2025 under a mask as Mr. Wrestling 3, teaming with Alexander Lev to win the PWF Premier Tag League tournament, laying the groundwork for this latest singles comeback.

Over the course of his career, Corino has competed across the globe. He is a former ECW World Champion and NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and became a standout foreign star in Japan with Zero1. He also spent time behind the desk as a commentator for ROH and NJPW before transitioning fully into coaching. In 2024, his impact on the independent scene was honored with an induction into the GCW and Orange Crush Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame.

Meanwhile, Colby Corino is plotting his own return. After re signing with the NWA in January 2026, the second generation star continues to recover from emergency neck and back surgery that fused his C5 through C7 vertebrae. Following positive neurological evaluations, he has been cleared to resume training and recently told fans in Tampa that he is aiming to return to action in 2026 with his sights set on the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship.