×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Star Confirms Absence From WWE Raw In Atlanta

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Feb 23, 2026
WWE Star Confirms Absence From WWE Raw In Atlanta

A familiar face will not be part of tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast in Atlanta.

Backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond confirmed on social media that she will be absent from the show at the State Farm Arena due to travel complications. Redmond explained that timing issues will prevent her from arriving in time for the live broadcast, though she made it clear fans will not have to wait long to see her back on WWE programming.

“I won’t be on #WWERAW tonight, for those who have asked. Can’t get there in time,” Redmond wrote. “But I WILL be in LA for Artemi Panarin’s debut with the LA Kings on @NHL_On_TNT Wednesday!”

She is still scheduled to be on hand for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Tonight’s Raw is shaping up to be a memorable evening, highlighted by a tribute to Georgia native AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion officially stepped away from in ring competition at the WWE Royal Rumble in January after falling in a Career Killer match to GUNTHER. He is expected to address the audience one last time in front of a hometown crowd.

The march toward WrestleMania 42 continues as well, with the final Elimination Chamber qualifying matches set for tonight.

Men’s Elimination Chamber final qualifier

Jey Uso
Bronson Reed
El Grande Americano

Women’s Elimination Chamber final qualifier

IYO SKY
Kairi Sane
Raquel Rodriguez

Additionally, 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan is set to make her WrestleMania decision. Morgan is expected to announce whether she will challenge Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer on the grand stage.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy