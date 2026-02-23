WWE Star Confirms Absence From WWE Raw In Atlanta

A familiar face will not be part of tonight’s WWE Raw broadcast in Atlanta.

Backstage correspondent Jackie Redmond confirmed on social media that she will be absent from the show at the State Farm Arena due to travel complications. Redmond explained that timing issues will prevent her from arriving in time for the live broadcast, though she made it clear fans will not have to wait long to see her back on WWE programming.

“I won’t be on #WWERAW tonight, for those who have asked. Can’t get there in time,” Redmond wrote. “But I WILL be in LA for Artemi Panarin’s debut with the LA Kings on @NHL_On_TNT Wednesday!”

She is still scheduled to be on hand for Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Tonight’s Raw is shaping up to be a memorable evening, highlighted by a tribute to Georgia native AJ Styles. The former WWE Champion officially stepped away from in ring competition at the WWE Royal Rumble in January after falling in a Career Killer match to GUNTHER. He is expected to address the audience one last time in front of a hometown crowd.

The march toward WrestleMania 42 continues as well, with the final Elimination Chamber qualifying matches set for tonight.

Men’s Elimination Chamber final qualifier

• Jey Uso

• Bronson Reed

• El Grande Americano

Women’s Elimination Chamber final qualifier

• IYO SKY

• Kairi Sane

• Raquel Rodriguez

Additionally, 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan is set to make her WrestleMania decision. Morgan is expected to announce whether she will challenge Jade Cargill or Stephanie Vaquer on the grand stage.