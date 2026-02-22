Booker T Makes Surprise Appearance At UFC Houston

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T popped up in an unexpected setting over the weekend, making a crossover appearance at UFC Houston.

The February 21, 2026 event took place at the Toyota Center, where TNT Sports shared footage on Facebook revealing Booker T sitting cageside. During the broadcast, a commentator gave him a shoutout, saying, “Booker T, the WWE Hall of Famer, with us here inside the Toyota Center.”

The camera caught Booker T smiling, waving to fans, and proudly flashing his WWE Hall of Fame rings. The wrestling legend appeared completely at ease in the MMA environment and seemed to be enjoying every moment of the action-packed night.

UFC Houston delivered inside the Octagon as well. In the main event, Strickland secured a third-round victory over Anthony Hernandez. Earlier in the evening, Uroš Medić picked up a quick first-round knockout win against Geoff Neal, adding another highlight to the card.