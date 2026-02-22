×
Former WWE Champion Appears At Sold Out NWA Event In Tampa

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 22, 2026
Raj Dhesi, best known to wrestling fans as former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal, was seen backstage during the sold out February 21 NWA Powerrr double television tapings in Tampa, Florida.

Dhesi was reportedly at the venue visiting friends on the NWA roster and was not working in any official role. Still, his appearance quickly sparked chatter among those in attendance.

The former WWE Champion was released in 2024 during a wave of roster cuts, bringing his second stint with the company to an end. Dhesi first made headlines in 2017 when he captured the WWE Championship in a stunning upset that reshaped his career. After an earlier departure in 2014, he returned to WWE in 2021 before eventually becoming a free agent once again.

Since leaving WWE, Dhesi has remained active on the independent circuit, accepting bookings and continuing to compete regularly. His presence backstage at an NWA event has naturally led to speculation about what could be next.

NWA is set to return to Tampa on April 25 for its next round of studio television tapings.

