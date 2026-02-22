What Arbitration Could Mean For Vince McMahon’s WWE Future

The legal situation involving Janel Grant, Vince McMahon, and WWE continues to evolve, and now Eric Bischoff has offered his take on what arbitration could mean for all sides involved.

As the matter edges toward a possible June 2026 arbitration hearing, discussion has intensified around how the process could alter both the legal outcome and the public perception of the case. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff addressed the increasing speculation that the lawsuit may never reach a jury and could instead be resolved behind closed doors through arbitration.

Approaching the topic from a strategic and business perspective, Bischoff outlined why arbitration might be viewed as advantageous for McMahon. He emphasized that arbitration removes the unpredictability of a jury and significantly limits public scrutiny compared to a traditional courtroom trial.

“Arbitration means no jury. You don’t have twelve people sitting there that are being influenced by emotion, by headlines, by things they’ve read, by how they feel about the story. You’ve got a judge. It’s procedural. It’s different. And if I’m looking at it from a strategic point of view, I would think I’m going to be better off with a judge than I am with a jury.”

He continued by highlighting the reduced public exposure that comes with arbitration proceedings.

“If this goes to arbitration, nobody really knows what happened. It doesn’t play out in the court of public opinion the same way. It becomes a lot more contained.”

With the possibility that sensitive details could remain out of public view, the discussion shifted to whether any type of resolution might eventually allow McMahon to resurface within WWE. Bischoff did not entirely dismiss the idea of a ceremonial appearance but firmly rejected the notion of McMahon reclaiming operational control.

“If this thing goes to arbitration and nobody ever really knows what happened… do I see him in the Hall of Fame? Maybe. I wouldn’t rule that out.”

“Running day-to-day? No. I’m not buying into that for a second.”

Bischoff pointed to the realities of WWE’s modern corporate framework under TKO Group Holdings, noting that the influence of institutional investors would make any leadership return extremely unlikely. He stressed that today’s publicly traded environment is far removed from the one McMahon originally navigated decades ago.

“If this would have been 20 years ago, absolutely. Vince would have fought his way back in, and he probably would have pulled it off. But the business has changed so much. The corporate structure is different. The ownership is different.”

“Your institutional investors would just run from that. You’re talking about Wall Street. You’re talking about publicly traded company dynamics. That’s not the same environment Vince built WWE in.”