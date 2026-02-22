×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn Thanks Wrestling Community After Tragic Family Loss

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 22, 2026
WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn Thanks Wrestling Community After Tragic Family Loss

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn has broken her silence after receiving an overwhelming outpouring of support from the wrestling world following an unimaginable family tragedy.

Earlier this month, LaShaunn revealed that her grandmother, grandfather, uncle, and cousin tragically lost their lives in a house fire. In the wake of the devastating loss, a GoFundMe campaign was launched with a $50,000 target to help ease the financial burden on the family. As of Sunday morning, donations had surged well beyond that goal, reaching $156,916.

Several prominent WWE Superstars stepped up in a major way.

Seth Rollins donated $10,000

Logan Paul donated $10,000

Becky Lynch donated $10,000

Kevin Owens donated $10,000

Charlotte Flair donated $5,000

Alexa Bliss donated $5,000

Rhea Ripley donated $5,000

Bayley donated $5,000

Liv Morgan donated $5,000

Following the funerals, LaShaunn took to Instagram to express her gratitude in an emotional video message.

“The funeral just ended, and I could not let this day end without saying something. It’s been like two weeks, and I really have been silent because this has been the craziest thing in my life.”

“The way that you guys showed up for me, I don’t know how much I can ever say thank you. I have a room full of clothes and school supplies and things like that for my cousin.”

“We were able to pay for this entire funeral, get my cousin set up. We were able to just do everything we needed to do. No one needed to stress. No one needed to worry. I’ve never planned a funeral in my life, let alone four.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Daphanie LaShaunn (@ajasmithwwe)

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy