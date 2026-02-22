WWE Referee Daphanie LaShaunn Thanks Wrestling Community After Tragic Family Loss

WWE referee Daphanie LaShaunn has broken her silence after receiving an overwhelming outpouring of support from the wrestling world following an unimaginable family tragedy.

Earlier this month, LaShaunn revealed that her grandmother, grandfather, uncle, and cousin tragically lost their lives in a house fire. In the wake of the devastating loss, a GoFundMe campaign was launched with a $50,000 target to help ease the financial burden on the family. As of Sunday morning, donations had surged well beyond that goal, reaching $156,916.

Several prominent WWE Superstars stepped up in a major way.

• Seth Rollins donated $10,000

• Logan Paul donated $10,000

• Becky Lynch donated $10,000

• Kevin Owens donated $10,000

• Charlotte Flair donated $5,000

• Alexa Bliss donated $5,000

• Rhea Ripley donated $5,000

• Bayley donated $5,000

• Liv Morgan donated $5,000

Following the funerals, LaShaunn took to Instagram to express her gratitude in an emotional video message.

“The funeral just ended, and I could not let this day end without saying something. It’s been like two weeks, and I really have been silent because this has been the craziest thing in my life.”

“The way that you guys showed up for me, I don’t know how much I can ever say thank you. I have a room full of clothes and school supplies and things like that for my cousin.”

“We were able to pay for this entire funeral, get my cousin set up. We were able to just do everything we needed to do. No one needed to stress. No one needed to worry. I’ve never planned a funeral in my life, let alone four.”