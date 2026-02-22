×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Report Reveals WWE Blocking Local Elimination Chamber Watch Parties

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 22, 2026
Report Reveals WWE Blocking Local Elimination Chamber Watch Parties

A new report from Fightful Select indicates that WWE has rolled out strict blackout restrictions ahead of its upcoming Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Under the new policy, local establishments will not be permitted to host public watch parties for Elimination Chamber. The move is reportedly designed to push ticket sales for the February 28 event at the United Center.

“Elimination Chamber watch parties in the Chicago area also being blocked due to WWE’s new blackout rules in an effort to increase ticket sales,” the report noted.

This is not the first time the company has taken such action. A similar approach was enforced for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, where businesses within a 50 mile radius of Allegiant Stadium were barred from holding public viewing events. The strategy is aimed at encouraging fans in the immediate area to attend the show in person rather than gathering at bars or theaters.

The decision has reportedly created frustration among Chicago business owners who often see a boost in traffic during major wrestling weekends. With WWE operating under its current domestic streaming agreement with ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally, the company has become more assertive regarding public performance licensing. By establishing blackout zones around host cities, WWE is looking to maximize live gate revenue during a period of strong financial momentum and company evolution.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy