Report Reveals WWE Blocking Local Elimination Chamber Watch Parties

A new report from Fightful Select indicates that WWE has rolled out strict blackout restrictions ahead of its upcoming Premium Live Event in Chicago.

Under the new policy, local establishments will not be permitted to host public watch parties for Elimination Chamber. The move is reportedly designed to push ticket sales for the February 28 event at the United Center.

“Elimination Chamber watch parties in the Chicago area also being blocked due to WWE’s new blackout rules in an effort to increase ticket sales,” the report noted.

This is not the first time the company has taken such action. A similar approach was enforced for WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, where businesses within a 50 mile radius of Allegiant Stadium were barred from holding public viewing events. The strategy is aimed at encouraging fans in the immediate area to attend the show in person rather than gathering at bars or theaters.

The decision has reportedly created frustration among Chicago business owners who often see a boost in traffic during major wrestling weekends. With WWE operating under its current domestic streaming agreement with ESPN Unlimited and Netflix internationally, the company has become more assertive regarding public performance licensing. By establishing blackout zones around host cities, WWE is looking to maximize live gate revenue during a period of strong financial momentum and company evolution.