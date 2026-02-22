Gangrel Trained Wrestler Nicolth Hernandez Lucero Detained By ICE In Fort Lauderdale

Nicolth Hernandez-Lucero, who performs in the wrestling world as Nicolth Lucero, was recently detained in South Florida, according to reports from NBC 6 South Florida and statements shared by her family.

Family members say she was approached by agents near St. Ambrose Episcopal Church, where authorities reportedly stated they were in the area running license plates before taking her into custody. She was later transferred to the Broward Transitional Center, an ICE detention facility in Pompano Beach.

The 24-year-old, a native of Colombia, has lived in the United States since she was 15 years old. Her attorney, Justin Gould, said she entered the country legally and is listed as a dependent on a pending asylum application filed by her parents. Her family also maintains that she possesses a valid work permit.

Impact On Family And Community

The situation has been especially painful for her loved ones due to the timing. Hernandez-Lucero and her husband, Noah Lazega, were planning to hold their formal wedding ceremony on February 28. Although the couple legally married in December 2025, they had been preparing to celebrate with friends and family later this month. That celebration is now on hold as she remains in detention.

Lazega launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover mounting legal expenses and shared a heartfelt message about his wife:

“My wife, Nicolth, is a dedicated surgical tech and a beloved member of our community. She has always gone above and beyond to help others, both in and out of the operating room. Her compassion, selflessness, and commitment to caring for those around her have touched the lives of so many people. Nicolth is not only a model citizen, but also my deeply loving wife, and her absence has left a huge void in our lives.

Recently, Nicolth was detained by ICE despite having entered the country legally, holding a valid work permit, and having a pending asylum case. She is currently being held in a detention facility, and the circumstances of her detention have been incredibly distressing for our family and everyone who knows her. The legal process to fight for her release is complex and the fees are rapidly accruing, putting a tremendous financial strain on us during an already difficult time.

What makes this even more heartbreaking is that we were due to have our wedding ceremony on the 28th of this month. Although we were legally married in December last year, we had been looking forward to celebrating our love with friends and family. Her detainment has taken that special day from us, adding to the pain and uncertainty we are facing.

We are reaching out to our friends, family, and community for help. Your support whether it is a kind word, a message, or a donation means the world to us. Nicolth and I are deeply grateful for each and every one of you. Anything you can do to help, from sharing this fundraiser to offering words of encouragement, will make a difference. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us and helping us fight for Nicolth’s freedom.”

Within the wrestling industry, Hernandez-Lucero competes under the name Nicolth Lucero. She trained under WWE Hall of Famer Gangrel, real name David Heath, at Gangrel’s Wrestling Asylum and also honed her skills at the Coastal Championship Wrestling training facility in South Florida.

Teaming with her sister Tiffany as The Lucero Twins, she has built a presence on the independent scene. Her résumé includes a reign as GWA Women’s Champion and a 2020 title match against former WWE Divas Champion Celeste, known to fans as Kaitlyn.

Outside of wrestling, Hernandez-Lucero works as a surgical technician. Her legal representatives have submitted a motion seeking a bond hearing in hopes of securing her release while her immigration case proceeds.