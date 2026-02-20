Two New Matches Confirmed For WWE SmackDown Tonight

Two new matches are locked in for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, adding even more intrigue to an already stacked card.

Giulia is set to go one on one with IYO SKY in a high profile singles contest. While Giulia’s Women’s United States Championship will not be on the line, there is plenty of bad blood behind the bout. Earlier this month, Giulia teamed with Kiana James in an unsuccessful challenge against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. Now, Giulia gets a chance to settle the score in singles action against one half of the reigning tag champions.

Another match now confirmed will see Ilja Dragunov collide with Tama Tonga. Tonga heads into the showdown with momentum after defeating Shinsuke Nakamura, while Dragunov most recently scored a victory over The Miz. With both men coming off wins, this matchup could have significant implications moving forward.

WWE SmackDown will emanate from the Amerant Bank Arena in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The updated lineup for Friday, February 20, 2026 includes:

• Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Carmelo Hayes vs Trick Williams vs Damian Priest

• Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Nia Jax vs Charlotte Flair vs Kiana James

• Oba Femi vs Kit Wilson

• Giulia vs IYO SKY

• Tama Tonga vs Ilja Dragunov