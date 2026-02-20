Janel Grant Details Mental Health Toll Of NDA During Public Appearance

Janel Grant stepped back into the public spotlight on Thursday, appearing at a Capitol news briefing organized by the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence. The discussion focused on the role of non disclosure agreements in workplace misconduct cases and the long term consequences they can have on those who sign them.

During her address, Grant reflected on the NDA tied to her lawsuit against WWE and Vince McMahon, and the aftermath of a June 2022 Wall Street Journal article that publicly identified her while outlining allegations against McMahon.

“On June 15th of 2022, my life was rewritten into someone else’s storyline. And I was globally outed in the Wall Street Journal,” Grant said in her speech.

She described the emotional fallout that followed, revealing the severe strain it placed on her mental health.

“That is the life wrecking and the mental health impact of this particular NDA.”

“The people and organizations that have supported me when I was the loneliest person on planet Earth, when my life got decimated in the Wall Street Journal, without them, I would not be here,” she continued.

Grant expanded on the broader issue of workplace transparency, arguing that NDAs can shield harmful behavior and silence those affected.

“Workplace safety depends on transparency because when employees cannot speak, patterns can’t be seen. When patterns can’t be seen, they can’t be stopped. When they can’t be stopped, harm spreads.”

“When an NDA is used to conceal dangerous behavior, it simply relocates the harm to the next employee, the next office, the next victim.”

She also addressed claims surrounding the nature of her relationship with McMahon. Grant stated that after the first Wall Street Journal report was published, WWE asked her to issue a joint statement describing the relationship as consensual. She declined. However, in a subsequent Wall Street Journal article released the following month, a WWE spokesperson characterized it as consensual.

“So someone, a group maybe, behind my back, without my knowledge, without my input, made that decision for me, it’s consensual, we say so.”

According to Grant, she was allowed to take part in WWE’s internal investigation, but it ultimately concluded without her being interviewed. She further revealed that she received whistleblower status from the SEC during a federal criminal investigation connected to the allegations.

“In March of 2023, I got two things from the SEC. I got a subpoena, and I got whistleblower status. A couple days after that, Vince McMahon and Ari Emanuel suddenly appeared on CNBC to announce a deal of Endeavor and WWE, so color me the most surprised person on planet Earth.”

Grant also referenced a storyline on Raw that played out over several months, which she said mirrored aspects of her own situation, though she did not specify which angle she was referring to.

“And in the summer of 2024, reporters and viewers noticed there were parallels between the storyline that unfolded for several months on television and my situation.”

She admitted that pursuing a civil lawsuit was not a decision she made lightly, acknowledging the personal cost involved.

“I knew what I would be about to throw my life into, but I had been dragged in by this NDA into a federal investigation, the SEC, all the consequences, all the things that have happened that have made my life so small and isolated, I didn’t start that. It’s like it found me.”

Closing her remarks, Grant directed a message toward TKO leadership.

“To the board of TKO, if you didn’t know this part of your origin story, now you know. I hope you will have conversations with us. I will hope you have conversations amongst yourselves, and I hope that you don’t rely on old instincts with new insight.”

“All of you have some say in how my life turns out from here, including how quickly I may be able to move on and find help and healing.”

Footage of the full Capitol briefing has been made available, with Grant’s comments beginning just over ten minutes into the video.