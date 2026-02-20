WWE Star’s New Ring Name Officially Revealed

A fresh round of WWE trademark filings has sparked buzz about a new identity for one of the company’s rising prospects.

On February 18, WWE submitted several new trademark applications, covering titles such as WWE Eras Collide, WWE Generations, and WWE Domination for video game related use. Alongside those gaming properties were two new in ring names, Tristan Angels and Dorian Van Dux.

Back in October 2025, WWE NXT introduced a new group of signees, including Nathaniel Cranton, who previously competed on the independent scene as Nathan Angel. After arriving in WWE, he worked live events under his real name while awaiting a potential rebrand.

That rebrand now appears to be official. Tristan Angels has been confirmed as Cranton’s new ring name, with the change reflected across his social media accounts. The shift signals WWE’s continued effort to establish distinct identities for its developmental talent as they work their way through NXT.

As for Dorian Van Dux, the mystery remains. WWE has yet to reveal which member of its roster will adopt the name. Cranton was part of the same signing class as Cyril Coquerelle, known internationally as Aigle Blanc, who now performs in NXT as Elio LeFleur. Fellow recruit Mike Derudder was also included in that intake group.

With multiple new trademarks secured, it is clear WWE is preparing for future branding across both its gaming division and its next generation of superstars.