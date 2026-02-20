Tiffany Stratton Announces Return To Bodybuilding Competition

Tiffany Stratton is preparing to step back onto a bodybuilding stage.

The 26 year old WWE star shared on TikTok that she is officially nine weeks away from competing in what will be just her second bodybuilding show. Stratton explained that her passion for the sport began long before she signed with WWE, but balancing both careers at the same time was not realistic once she joined the company.

Now, she believes she is finally in a position to make it work.

“I am currently nine weeks out from my second bodybuilding show ever. I’m going to step on stage again and just kind of see where things are at.

I remember I fell in love with bodybuilding and then I got signed by WWE so I couldn’t really do both at the same time but I feel like now I’m in a position where I feel I can balance it now.”

Stratton did not disclose which competition she plans to enter, keeping details about the event under wraps for now.

Before she turns her full attention to bodybuilding prep, Stratton has major business to handle inside the ring. She is set to compete in the Women’s Elimination Chamber match on February 28 in Chicago after earning her spot on the February 6 episode of SmackDown. Stratton secured qualification by defeating Chelsea Green and Lash Legend in a Triple Threat match.

She joins Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Rhea Ripley as the confirmed names in the bout so far, with more spots still to be filled.

Stratton’s full TikTok video can be viewed below.