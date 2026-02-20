×
Kayla Becker Speaks Out On WWE Silencing Political Views

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 20, 2026
Former WWE broadcaster Kayla Becker is opening up about her frustrations with how the company handles political discussion, revealing that she often felt silenced during her time there.

Becker, who WWE fans knew as Kayla Braxton, recently took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she has become more vocal about political issues. According to Becker, speaking out has cost her followers and even friendships, but she believes using a public platform to address what she sees as right and wrong is worth it.

She stated that during her run with WWE, she was discouraged from sharing her personal views online.

“When I worked for WWE, I was never allowed to speak on my views,” Becker said. “Because we’re an entertainment company and we don’t want people to, like, we don’t want them to be saddened by what’s happening in the world. Cop out, cop out. We had a giant platform. That’s exactly what you should be using to speak up about what’s right and what’s wrong. And I’m over it.”

Becker also shared her belief that the current global climate is troubling, describing it as a time when “some of the worst people” are in positions of power. She went on to call for WWE to remove Donald Trump from its Hall of Fame, a move that appears unlikely given the company’s corporate ties. Donald Trump remains part of the WWE Hall of Fame, and Paul Levesque currently serves as a vice chair of the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

Before leaving WWE in 2024, Becker worked as a backstage interviewer and host. Since her departure, she has shifted her focus toward acting and hosting projects while also launching her own podcast.

