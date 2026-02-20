WWE 2K26 Reveals Major MyRISE Overhaul Ahead Of March Launch

With under a month to go until the launch of WWE 2K26, fresh details have dropped following the company’s Creator Fest event in Las Vegas. The latest Ringside Report spotlighted this year’s revamped MyRISE mode and revealed a major shift in how the story will unfold.

For 2K26, players will experience one unified campaign, choosing to compete as either a male or female Superstar known as The Archetype. Titled The Comeback, the story centers on a returning talent who reenters WWE after a two year absence, only to have their momentum crushed by one of Paul Heyman’s dominant champions, Bron Breakker or Jordynne Grace.

“After a 2-year absence from the WWE, the archetype makes their long-awaited comeback, but fate is cruel, and destiny is not without irony because your comeback ends in disaster at the hands of one of my unstoppable champions, Bron Breaker or Jordan Grace. The choice is in your hands. From there, the real comeback story begins,” Heyman said.

The mode also evolves last year’s Live Event Match concept into new RISE matches. Rather than serving as side content, these matches are woven directly into the main storyline. Completing them advances the narrative and unlocks additional rewards.

And unlike previous editions, the story does not simply end when the credits roll.

“In my rise victory is not the end of your story oh no no no because if somehow you manage to defeat my client and capture their championship then you have a decision to make a decision that may very well change the course of your career and WWE history,” Heyman added.

Players who complete both paths can unlock a range of bonuses, including new playable characters, MyFACTION content, arenas, weapons, and more. Among the unlockables are Dusty Rhodes, Bron Breakker, Juggernaut Grace, The Fiend Bray Wyatt, indie-era CM Punk, and additional MyRISE characters from past games.

Creator Fest itself brought together streamers, journalists, and WWE talent for hands-on gameplay, interviews, and meet and greets. CM Punk, Chelsea Green, Xavier Woods, Trish Stratus, Blake Monroe, and Ethan Page were among those in attendance.

WWE 2K26 launches March 6, 2026 on PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC.