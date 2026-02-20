Shawn Michaels Documentary Nears Release With New Interviews

A new documentary spotlighting the legendary career of Shawn Michaels is reportedly close to making its debut.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE has wrapped production on a full length feature centered on Michaels, with the project said to include fresh interviews from a number of his former peers and in ring rivals. While an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the documentary is understood to be complete and ready for release, offering an in depth look at one of the most influential careers in company history.

Beyond chronicling his iconic run as a performer, the film is also expected to highlight Michaels’ evolution into a key executive figure. Now serving as Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative for WWE NXT, Michaels has previously spoken about the unique mission of the brand. He has described NXT as a system built to create stars, fully aware that its greatest success comes when those talents move on to the main roster. The documentary will reportedly explore that transition from Hall of Fame competitor to architect of WWE’s next generation.

Meanwhile, AJ Styles recently reflected on a missed opportunity from his own career. During an interview with Justin Barrasso of The Undisputed, Styles admitted that never sharing the ring with Michaels remains one of his biggest regrets. Styles, who fell to GUNTHER in a career on the line match at the 2026 Royal Rumble, said the chance to learn directly from Michaels would have meant everything to him.

“The thing that I regret the most about not being able to get in the ring with Shawn Michaels is the opportunity to learn from him. That would have been priceless. It just wasn’t meant to be. Hopefully we’ll get the opportunity to work together in some capacity, whether it’s developing talent or just helping the brand get better altogether,” Styles said.

Despite his recent defeat, there is reportedly internal belief within WWE that Styles is not completely finished competing. He has even floated the idea of one day teaming with his son, keeping the door open for a potential return in some form.

As for Michaels, his immediate focus remains on shaping the future. He is currently overseeing preparations for NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania 42 weekend, an event expected to showcase several of the rising stars he has helped develop.