Bad Bunny In Talks For Possible WWE WrestleMania 42 Appearance

Bad Bunny has once again found himself at the center of wrestling chatter following his high profile performance at the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show. With his mainstream spotlight shining brighter than ever, talk has quickly shifted to whether the global music star could be heading back to a WWE ring.
WWE and Bad Bunny have maintained a strong working relationship in recent years, dating back to his in ring appearances and celebrity involvement at major events. That partnership appears to remain intact.
According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE reached out to representatives for Bad Bunny well ahead of the Super Bowl to explore his interest and availability for WrestleMania. While there is no confirmation yet on whether he will be officially involved, the discussions were described as positive.
One source within WWE reportedly stated that the company would absolutely welcome Bad Bunny at WrestleMania, even if it were simply for a special appearance rather than an in ring match. For now, his status remains uncertain, but the door is clearly open for a potential return on the grandest stage of them all.
