TNA To Present First Ever Guitar Case Casket Match

TNA Wrestling has confirmed that one of its most intense rivalries in recent memory is set to reach a dramatic conclusion in a match unlike anything fans have seen before.

Below is the official press release issued by TNA:

The Sounds of Nashville: TNA Wrestling Presents First Ever Guitar Case Casket Match

Elijah vs. Mustafa Ali Battle In Unique Match, Fittingly Held In Music City

The months long feud between Elijah and Mustafa Ali hits the final chapter Thursday, February 19, in the first ever Guitar Case Casket Match, which will air on Thursday Night iMPACT! on AMC in the United States.

Fittingly, the match is held in Nashville, also known as Music City.

After months of brutality and blasphemy, Elijah and Ali will battle to the death, pun intended. The only way to win the Guitar Case Casket Match is to place your opponent inside a custom made guitar case casket and close the lid. This unprecedented stipulation was born out of one of the most personal rivalries in recent memory.

For months, Ali has used Elijah’s own symbol of faith and identity against him, repeatedly smashing guitars over Elijah’s body and targeting his surgically repaired triceps, the very injury that sidelined Elijah for months. Each attack was deliberate and meticulously calculated. Each strike was meant to break Elijah physically and spiritually.

At Final Resolution, Elijah rode a horse into the arena, pursuing Ali and Order 4, and he dragged Ali out of the building behind him. However, Ali continued to mock Elijah, his faith and everything he stands for.

Now, Elijah has vowed to end it. Elijah intends to make Ali meet his maker.

The Guitar Case Casket Match represents the final reckoning, a place where words, beliefs and vengeance will be buried forever.