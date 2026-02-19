×
Seth Rollins Explains Why He Refused To Press Charges After Fan Attack

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
Seth Rollins has opened up about the frightening moment a fan leapt the barricade and tackled him during the November 22, 2021 episode of WWE RAW, revealing why he ultimately chose not to pursue legal action.

Speaking on Club Shay Shay, Rollins detailed the situation and explained that the incident stemmed from the fan allegedly being deceived online.

“That guy, from my understanding, was catfished by somebody pretending to be me. He was not , I don’t want to be rude , but he was not all there. There was something off about him."

Rather than seeking punishment, Rollins said he felt incarceration would not have been the right solution given the circumstances.

“For me, it felt like the wrong thing to do to try to get him incarcerated in any way. He wasn’t a person who had the means to pay a big fine and go through a whole legal process. I asked the judicial system that contacted me, ‘Could we please look into getting this guy some help?’”

Rollins acknowledged how dangerous the situation could have been, especially given the unpredictability of fans jumping into live events.

“I’m lucky that he didn’t bring anything to be particularly violent with. That’s something that’s very scary in situations like that. But thankfully, we got on the other side of it, and you’re able to look at it in its totality and say, ‘Okay, what’s the best course of action here?’ And it’s probably to try to help this guy, if we can do that.”

While he never received an update on what became of the individual, Rollins made it clear he stands by his decision.

“I wasn’t able to follow up, so I don’t know what happened. But what I do know is that I chose not to press charges for that reason. It didn’t seem to me that that was going to solve the problem.”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Club Shay Shay (@clubshayshay)

