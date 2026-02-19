Paul Walter Hauser Officially Attached To Play Mick Foley In Limited Series

Paul Walter Hauser is a step closer to landing what he has long described as a dream role.

Speaking with The Stunner, Hauser revealed that he is officially attached to portray Mick Foley in a planned limited series. While the project has not yet been shopped to networks and remains in the early development phase, the news represents real momentum after years of conversations between Hauser and Foley about bringing the story to life.

“We can kind of break that news,” Hauser said. “I haven’t said it yet, but I’m attached to play Mick in a limited series. We haven’t gone out to market yet, but it’s happening.”

Rather than focusing solely on the in ring legacy of the hardcore icon, Hauser explained that the creative direction will center on the man behind the personas.

“Hopefully I can bring some of my personality to that aspect as well, because when you tell the story, you’ve got to humanize the guy,” Hauser said. “We’re not just telling the Mankind story. It’s like, no, this is the Mick Foley story.”

Hauser, an Emmy winner, has leaned heavily into his passion for professional wrestling in recent years. Beyond acting, he has stepped into the ring on the independent scene, competed for MLW, and even worked a match for ROH last year, further deepening his connection to the industry he grew up loving.

Foley, who turned 60 in 2025, has recently undergone a major health transformation, shedding a notable amount of weight as he prioritizes his well being. Through the development process, he and Hauser have built a friendship while exploring how best to tell Foley’s story. Early talks fluctuated between a feature film and a mini series format before settling on the limited series approach that is now moving forward.