×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

John Cena Says WWE Is Entering A Major Transformation Phase

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
John Cena Says WWE Is Entering A Major Transformation Phase

John Cena believes WWE is entering one of the most important transition periods in its modern history.

Speaking with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Cena pointed to the recent wave of main roster call ups including Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi, Jordynne Grace, Lash Legend, and Trick Williams, along with new additions Royce Keys and Matt Cardona, as clear signs that the company is reshaping its future.

“Gosh, we have called up a whole bunch of new superstars. The program is going through a transformation I haven’t seen since WrestleMania 20, at Madison Square Garden, and then WrestleMania goes Hollywood a year later. I think we’re in a period of transition like that, pouring the foundations for the next 15-20 years for the WWE,” Cena said.

Cena wrapped up his in ring career in December 2025 after facing GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rather than waiting for WrestleMania, he chose to step away at the end of the year to strengthen business during what is traditionally a slower quarter for the company. While he is now focused on Hollywood projects, he remains connected to WWE.

The time period Cena referenced dates back to 2004, when the Ruthless Aggression era took shape. That stretch saw Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar emerge as cornerstones of the promotion. He now sees a similar blueprint forming, with today’s rising stars positioned to anchor Raw and SmackDown for the next 15 to 20 years.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy