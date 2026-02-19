John Cena Says WWE Is Entering A Major Transformation Phase

John Cena believes WWE is entering one of the most important transition periods in its modern history.

Speaking with The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Cena pointed to the recent wave of main roster call ups including Je’Von Evans, Oba Femi, Jordynne Grace, Lash Legend, and Trick Williams, along with new additions Royce Keys and Matt Cardona, as clear signs that the company is reshaping its future.

“Gosh, we have called up a whole bunch of new superstars. The program is going through a transformation I haven’t seen since WrestleMania 20, at Madison Square Garden, and then WrestleMania goes Hollywood a year later. I think we’re in a period of transition like that, pouring the foundations for the next 15-20 years for the WWE,” Cena said.

Cena wrapped up his in ring career in December 2025 after facing GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Rather than waiting for WrestleMania, he chose to step away at the end of the year to strengthen business during what is traditionally a slower quarter for the company. While he is now focused on Hollywood projects, he remains connected to WWE.

The time period Cena referenced dates back to 2004, when the Ruthless Aggression era took shape. That stretch saw Cena, Batista, Randy Orton, and Brock Lesnar emerge as cornerstones of the promotion. He now sees a similar blueprint forming, with today’s rising stars positioned to anchor Raw and SmackDown for the next 15 to 20 years.