Kevin Nash Blasts Pam Bondi’s Senate Testimony And Raises Concerns Over Survivor Accountability

Kevin Nash did not hold back when discussing recent Senate proceedings during a new episode of his Kliq This podcast, offering strong criticism of Pam Bondi and voicing broader concerns about how institutions handle cases involving abuse survivors.

The WWE Hall of Famer questioned Bondi’s qualifications and her showing during the hearing, suggesting she did not project the authority or command expected in such a high profile setting.

“She’s not very qualified at all,” Nash stated. “She doesn’t speak volumes for the Stetson Law School, put it that way”.

Nash framed his comments around what he viewed as a lack of gravitas and accountability during the proceedings, arguing that leadership in positions of legal oversight demands a stronger presence and clearer responsibility.

The conversation then turned to the survivors connected to the Jeffrey Epstein case who were present and prepared to share their experiences.

“When they asked for the survivors to stand and then ask them questions, you know, like, ‘How many [officials] have anybody reached out to you?’ and they all [raised] their hands,” Nash recounted. “And it was just like, and that blonde-haired b*tch at that table is the one that’s in charge of the fact that nobody has reached out and talked to any of those victims”.

Nash described the moment as deeply troubling, arguing that those entrusted with pursuing justice have a fundamental obligation to communicate directly with survivors. In his view, the absence of outreach represented a serious institutional breakdown and what he called an “egregious” failure.

He broadened the discussion to what he sees as society’s responsibility to protect its most vulnerable groups, listing children, the elderly, and animals as those most in need of safeguarding.

“There’s nothing more precious than our children,” Nash explained. “Second would be our elderly. And then third, to me, is our animals. If you’re cruel to an animal, it’s proven man, like you’re on your way. You’ve already enrolled in Dahmer University”.

Continuing, Nash argued that crimes involving children should trigger the highest possible levels of legal scrutiny and accountability, drawing comparisons to historic war crime tribunals.

“You have people that are survivors of this… if it was the Holocaust, we’d have Nuremberg trials,” Nash stated. “But because it’s our children, I guess it’s okay to be a pedophile…”.

He closed the segment by reflecting on how long it can take for sensitive information to become public, referencing decades long debates surrounding the assassination of President John F. Kennedy as an example of delayed transparency.

“At what point is like, it just starting to [drag],” Nash said. “My whole life I’ve been waiting to for them to actually hand me a binder and I can read everything that we know about the Kennedy assassination… I didn’t even know the word redacted until 10 years ago”.