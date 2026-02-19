Christy Hemme Reveals WWE Diva Search Segment That Shocked Stephanie McMahon

In 2004, WWE launched its first-ever Diva Search, a televised competition designed to bring new female talent onto the main roster. The series aired weekly on Monday Night Raw and drew thousands of applicants before narrowing the field down to ten finalists who competed in live segments. The eventual winner would earn a one year WWE contract along with a 250000 dollar cash prize.

Christy Hemme and Carmella DeCesare advanced to the final round, with Hemme ultimately winning the competition through fan voting. In the weeks leading up to the finale, the finalists took part in a variety of on-screen challenges aimed at showcasing their charisma and mic skills. One of the most memorable segments was titled Diss the Diva, where contestants stood in the middle of the ring and delivered insults to one another live on television.

Speaking recently on The Velvet Ropes with SoCal Val, Hemme reflected on that infamous segment and revealed there was no script guiding the exchange. According to Hemme, the lack of preparation led to very real reactions from both the women in the ring and WWE management watching backstage. She recalled drawing a stunned response from Stephanie McMahon after one particular remark.

“Well, first of all, none of it was scripted. And even the thing, I can’t even repeat what I said. But when I came backstage, I just remember Stephanie McMahon going, ‘Where did you hear that from?!’ Like they just didn’t expect it to come out of my mouth, right?” Hemme said.

Hemme explained that her sharp tongue during the segment stemmed from her background before wrestling. She had traveled with a dance team, where playful insults were part of their everyday dynamic.

“I traveled before going into the Diva Search, I traveled with a dance team of girls. And we were best friends. And we would just throw things at each other just for shock value. And that was one of those things that we just thought that was hilarious, you know,” Hemme stated.

As the segment unfolded live, Carmella DeCesare became the primary focus of the jabs from several contestants. Hemme admitted the moment took an emotional toll on DeCesare and emphasized that there was no plan to single her out. She later apologized once the show was over.

“But honestly, none of it was scripted, and it was shocking. And I remember Carmella was really hurt. Like really hurt because I remember we all chose her. And it wasn’t intentional. It wasn’t like the rest of us said, ‘Let’s throw a bunch of insults at Carmella.’ It just happened that way. And I really did feel really bad afterwards because it did hurt her. And I remember apologizing to her sincerely,” Hemme recalled.

Providing further insight into the locker room atmosphere at the time, Hemme noted that not every contestant shared the same passion for professional wrestling. She suggested that this difference in mindset contributed to DeCesare becoming the target during the unscripted exchange.

“Carmella really is a good person from what I know. She had a kind heart, she was a sweet girl, totally like someone I would be friends with. Just wasn’t necessarily passionate about wrestling and to be there for that reason. And so that’s why it really fell on her in that way because she was just like a butt of a joke, you know,” Hemme said.

Hemme is scheduled to appear on February 21 and 22 at the For the Love of Wrestling convention, presented by Monopoly Events, at the BEC Arena in Manchester, United Kingdom. She is also advertised for the Future Shock Wrestling event on February 21, where Team Hemme is set to face Team Melina.