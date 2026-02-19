×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

Dark Side Of The Ring Hints At WWE Legend Featured In New Season

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
Dark Side Of The Ring Hints At WWE Legend Featured In New Season

Producers behind Dark Side of the Ring have dropped a major hint about a future episode, and it appears the spotlight could soon be on the late Ray Traylor, better known to wrestling fans as Big Boss Man.

In a recent Instagram story, the team shared a brief video clip featuring a Big Boss Man action figure positioned inside a dimly lit room flashing with blue and red police lights. Professional-grade cameras were also visible in the shot, strongly teasing that production is underway on an episode centered around the former WWE star.

Dark Side of the Ring is known for diving deep into some of the most controversial, tragic, and complex stories in professional wrestling history. Produced by Vice Studios Canada, the series combines archival footage with candid interviews from family members, colleagues, and wrestling historians to paint a detailed and often emotional portrait of its subjects.

Previous seasons have explored the turbulent career of Dynamite Kid, the life and struggles of Chris Kanyon, and the high profile 1990s steroid trials involving WWE.

The series has officially been renewed for a seventh season, with production already in progress. If the teaser is any indication, Big Boss Man’s story may soon be added to the growing list of compelling and sometimes heartbreaking chapters explored by the show.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy