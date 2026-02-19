Dark Side Of The Ring Hints At WWE Legend Featured In New Season

Producers behind Dark Side of the Ring have dropped a major hint about a future episode, and it appears the spotlight could soon be on the late Ray Traylor, better known to wrestling fans as Big Boss Man.

In a recent Instagram story, the team shared a brief video clip featuring a Big Boss Man action figure positioned inside a dimly lit room flashing with blue and red police lights. Professional-grade cameras were also visible in the shot, strongly teasing that production is underway on an episode centered around the former WWE star.

Dark Side of the Ring is known for diving deep into some of the most controversial, tragic, and complex stories in professional wrestling history. Produced by Vice Studios Canada, the series combines archival footage with candid interviews from family members, colleagues, and wrestling historians to paint a detailed and often emotional portrait of its subjects.

Previous seasons have explored the turbulent career of Dynamite Kid, the life and struggles of Chris Kanyon, and the high profile 1990s steroid trials involving WWE.

The series has officially been renewed for a seventh season, with production already in progress. If the teaser is any indication, Big Boss Man’s story may soon be added to the growing list of compelling and sometimes heartbreaking chapters explored by the show.