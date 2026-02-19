Royce Keys Reveals How Triple H Kept His WWE Debut A Secret

Royce Keys has opened up about the lengths WWE went to in order to keep his debut under wraps and the direct instructions he received from Triple H before stepping into the spotlight.

The former AEW standout, previously known as Powerhouse Hobbs, made his WWE arrival as the number 14 entrant in the 2026 Royal Rumble match on January 31. During the bout, he scored a notable elimination over Damian Priest before being thrown out by Bronson Reed, marking an impactful first showing on a major stage.

Speaking on What’s Your Story? with Stephanie McMahon, Keys detailed a memorable exchange with Triple H, Paul Levesque, ahead of the event. According to Keys, the WWE Chief Content Officer made it clear that secrecy was the top priority, even if it meant sacrificing his usual workout routine.

“I love working out, it’s a stress reliever for me. I’m talking to Paul like, ‘Hey, do you think I can maybe use the hotel gym?’ I knew what was coming next. I asked him….about five seconds of silence. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ And then he’s like, ‘Well…’ and it was more silence. I’m like, ‘Damn!’ He’s like, ‘Well, we don’t want you to be seen, you’re a surprise.’ And I’m like, ‘Man, okay.’ I know this whole silence thing growing up. Silence means no,” Keys said.

Although he was not allowed to step foot in public areas of the hotel, Keys explained that Levesque still made sure he was taken care of behind closed doors. Equipment was delivered directly to his room so he could stay sharp ahead of the match.

“But he was cool. I had a bench delivered to my room, some bands and some dumbbells. He took care of me. He’s like, ‘We don’t want anybody to see you. Once it gets out, it’s just out there.’ I understood that,” Keys added.

The surprise debut also carried personal significance. His new ring name pays tribute to his son, Royce, and his late mother’s maiden name, Keys, adding an emotional layer to the moment.

Since his Royal Rumble appearance, Keys has not yet returned to WWE television. Reports suggest creative changes heading into WrestleMania 42 led to the cancellation of a planned program with Damian Priest. Despite that, he has remained involved behind the scenes, including recording content at WWE Headquarters and working a dark match against Nathan Frazer prior to a recent episode of SmackDown.