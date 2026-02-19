×
Laredo Kid To Defend AAA World Cruiserweight Title Against T.J. Perkins On February 21

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
Laredo Kid is preparing for his next major title defense, as he is set to put the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship on the line on the upcoming episode of AAA on Fox.

The championship bout was made official after T.J. Perkins secured a decisive victory in a number one contender match on the January 31 broadcast. Perkins defeated Mini Vikingo, Elio LeFleur, and Chris Carter to earn the opportunity, punching his ticket to challenge for the gold.

Perkins will now step into the ring with Laredo Kid on the February 21, 2026 episode of Lucha Libre AAA, which is scheduled to air at 8 PM across Mexico and Central America on Fox.

A former WWE Cruiserweight Championship holder, Perkins has remained active internationally, competing throughout 2025 in both CMLL and New Japan Pro-Wrestling. His experience across multiple promotions adds further intrigue to what promises to be a high level cruiserweight clash.

The February 21 episode was taped earlier this month on February 7 and will feature several notable segments and matches.

AAA On Fox Lineup For February 21, 2026

• El Hijo del Vikingo and Dominik Mysterio Rey de Reyes contract signing

• Abismo Negro vs. El Fiscal

• Laredo Kid vs. T.J. Perkins for the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship

