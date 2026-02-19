×
Mercedes Mone Set For CMLL Women’s Day Title Defense

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
Mercedes Mone’s reign as CMLL World Women’s Champion has now passed the 245 day mark and her next title defense is officially on the horizon.

During the February 18, 2026 edition of CMLL Informa, it was confirmed that Olympia and Persephone will join forces to take on Tessa Blanchard and Zeuxis on February 24. The stakes are high, as the two competitors on the winning side will then meet in a singles bout on February 27.

Whoever comes out on top in that match will earn the right to challenge Mone for the CMLL World Women’s Championship at the CMLL Women’s Day show on March 6.

The upcoming event will mark Mone’s first appearance for CMLL since October 2025, when she secured a win over Persephone. She previously defeated Zeuxis at AEW Grand Slam Mexico and has remained champion ever since.

Although she has stepped away from AEW programming in recent weeks, Mone is still scheduled to defend titles across the independent scene throughout March, keeping a busy calendar despite her absence from weekly television.

CMLL Women’s Day Show
March 6, 2026
Mexico City

• Maika vs Dark Silueta

• Megabad Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford vs TBA

• Mercedes Mone vs TBA Persephone, Olympia, Tessa Blanchard or Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women’s Championship

