Kenny Omega Taken Out By Swerve Strickland As New AEW Revolution Status Update Emerges

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
Swerve Strickland and Kenny Omega finally went one on one for the first time ever in the main event of AEW Dynamite, and it was Strickland who walked away victorious. The win may have also marked a shift in attitude for Strickland, as his actions after the bell suggested a darker edge.

Following the match, Strickland refused to let up. He wrapped a chain around Omega and hung him before escalating the assault even further. The brutal scene concluded with Strickland driving Omega through the announcers table with a vertebreaker, leaving the former AEW World Champion laid out and seemingly written off television.

According to Fightful Select, Omega is not scheduled to wrestle at AEW Revolution on March 15. While the report noted that an on screen appearance has not been ruled out, he is not expected to compete in a match. The outlet added that this was a key reason for booking the Strickland bout on Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Two weeks ago, Dave Meltzer reported that Omega was expected to be in Japan during Revolution week for Capcom Cup 12. At the time, there was uncertainty surrounding whether he would be available to work the pay per view on Sunday, but it now appears that will not be the case.

AEW Revolution is set for Sunday, March 15 in Los Angeles, California, with several major title matches already confirmed.

Current AEW Revolution Card

• AEW World Champion MJF vs Hangman Page with stipulations to be announced

• AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs The Young Bucks Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

• AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita with no time limit

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

