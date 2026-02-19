Thunder Rosa Returns To AEW And Books First Match Back On Collision

Thunder Rosa is officially back in AEW and she is wasting no time getting back into the mix.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion resurfaced on the February 18 episode of Dynamite during a backstage segment alongside Kris Statlander. It marked her first appearance since competing at All In Texas, and she made it clear she is ready to resume her in ring career. Rosa confirmed she has been medically cleared and immediately pointed toward reigning Women’s World Champion Thekla as her next target.

After being away from competition for more than six months, Rosa will step back between the ropes on the February 21 episode of Collision. She is scheduled to face Julia Hart in what will be her first match since July 2025. The bout represents a major moment in Rosa’s return and could quickly reestablish her as a top contender in the women’s division.

Collision will also feature two championship contests.

Claudio Castagnoli is set to defend the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship against Josh Alexander in a high level clash between two of the most technically respected competitors in the sport.

In trios action, Jetset Rodeo Kevin Knight, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Adam Page will put the AEW World Trios Titles on the line against The Demand, comprised of Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun.

The February 21 edition of AEW Collision takes place at Frontwave Arena near San Diego, California.

AEW Collision Lineup For February 21, 2026

• Jetset Rodeo vs The Demand for the AEW World Trios Titles

• Claudio Castagnoli vs Josh Alexander for the CMLL World Heavyweight Championship

• Thunder Rosa vs Julia Hart