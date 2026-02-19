×
No Time Limit Added To Jon Moxley Vs Konosuke Takeshita At AEW Revolution 2026

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
Jon Moxley is set for another high stakes showdown with Konosuke Takeshita, and this time there will be no clock to save either man.

On Wednesday’s Dynamite, the AEW Continental Champion called for a rematch against Takeshita and demanded that there be no time limit attached. The challenge was later confirmed, making the bout official for next month’s Revolution pay per view.

The rivalry intensified at Grand Slam Australia this past Saturday, where Moxley and Takeshita battled to a time limit draw in their fifth career meeting. The match also served as a follow up to last December’s Continental Classic tournament clash, where Takeshita shocked many by pinning Moxley for the first time.

Now, with the time restriction removed, there will be no excuses and no controversy. Moxley will be making his first Continental Championship defense since capturing the title in last year’s Classic. Meanwhile, Takeshita is chasing his first AEW singles championship since his 148 day reign as International Champion came to an end in March 2025.

Current AEW Revolution Card
Sunday, March 15
Los Angeles

• AEW World Champion MJF vs Hangman Page with stipulations to be announced

• AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs The Young Bucks Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

• AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley vs Konosuke Takeshita with no time limit

