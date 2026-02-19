FTR Vs The Young Bucks V Official For AEW Revolution 2026

The rivalry between FTR and The Young Bucks is about to add another chapter.

On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, it was officially announced that FTR will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Matt and Nick Jackson at Revolution on Sunday, March 15.

The announcement came after FTR, alongside Stokely Hathaway, were addressing the crowd and taking verbal shots at the Bucks. The segment quickly turned physical when the Jackson brothers stormed the ring from behind, landing superkicks on both champions before dropping Hathaway as well. After standing tall, the Bucks made it clear they wanted the title opportunity they had earned, and the match was later made official for the pay per view.

The Young Bucks secured their shot the week prior on Dynamite, winning a three way tag team eliminator that also featured The Rascalz and the returning Private Party.

FTR captured the titles at Full Gear in November, marking their third reign as AEW World Tag Team Champions. Revolution will see them attempt their fourth defense of this current run. Meanwhile, the Bucks are aiming for their fourth overall AEW Tag Team Championship reign and their first since April 2024.

This will mark the fifth showdown between the two teams in AEW. Their first encounter took place at Full Gear 2020, where the Bucks defeated FTR to win the titles. They met again on an April 2022 episode of Dynamite, with FTR successfully defending the AAA and ROH Tag Team Championships. The rivalry intensified at All In London in August 2023, where FTR retained the AEW Tag Team Titles. Most recently, the Bucks defeated FTR in a ladder match at Dynasty in April 2024 to capture the then vacant championships.