MJF Vs Hangman Page AEW World Title Match At Revolution To Feature Double Stipulations

The tension between MJF and Hangman Page intensified on this week’s Dynamite as new stakes were introduced for their upcoming AEW World Championship showdown at Revolution next month.

During a heated face to face in the ring, Page made it clear that he believes the title bout needs more than just a standard match. He pushed for a stipulation to raise the intensity, while MJF dismissed the idea and stated he wanted nothing more than a straightforward professional wrestling match.

Page refused to back down. In a bold move, he told MJF that if the champion agrees to a stipulation of his choosing, Page will never again challenge for the AEW World Championship if he comes up short.

MJF did not hesitate to accept the condition but added a twist of his own. He said he would need a week to decide on the stipulation, claiming he does not rush into decisions the way Page does. Before the segment concluded, Page revealed the type of match he had in mind, a Texas Death Match, a proposal that clearly did not sit well with the reigning champion.

This contest at Revolution will mark the fourth singles clash between the two rivals, with Page currently holding a 2 to 1 edge in their unofficial series.

AEW Revolution is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 in Los Angeles.

• AEW World Champion MJF vs Hangman Page with stipulations to be confirmed

• AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs The Young Bucks Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson