×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

MJF Vs Hangman Page AEW World Title Match At Revolution To Feature Double Stipulations

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
MJF Vs Hangman Page AEW World Title Match At Revolution To Feature Double Stipulations

The tension between MJF and Hangman Page intensified on this week’s Dynamite as new stakes were introduced for their upcoming AEW World Championship showdown at Revolution next month.

During a heated face to face in the ring, Page made it clear that he believes the title bout needs more than just a standard match. He pushed for a stipulation to raise the intensity, while MJF dismissed the idea and stated he wanted nothing more than a straightforward professional wrestling match.

Page refused to back down. In a bold move, he told MJF that if the champion agrees to a stipulation of his choosing, Page will never again challenge for the AEW World Championship if he comes up short.

MJF did not hesitate to accept the condition but added a twist of his own. He said he would need a week to decide on the stipulation, claiming he does not rush into decisions the way Page does. Before the segment concluded, Page revealed the type of match he had in mind, a Texas Death Match, a proposal that clearly did not sit well with the reigning champion.

This contest at Revolution will mark the fourth singles clash between the two rivals, with Page currently holding a 2 to 1 edge in their unofficial series.

AEW Revolution is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 in Los Angeles.

• AEW World Champion MJF vs Hangman Page with stipulations to be confirmed

• AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood vs The Young Bucks Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy