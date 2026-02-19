Roxanne Perez Undergoes Surgery, Provides Encouraging Recovery Update

Roxanne Perez has broken her silence regarding her recent absence and confirmed she has undergone surgery.

Perez, who has not competed since the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, sparked concern among fans after disappearing from television. In a video posted to social media, the former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion explained that she recently had a benign mass removed from her back, which had been causing her discomfort for several months.

“I’ve been out for about a week now. I recently underwent a surgery to remove a benign mass that was in my back, that was causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months. I didn’t want to have time off. My recovery is going well. I don’t have too much pain anymore. It kind of comes and goes.”

Despite the setback, Perez sounded optimistic about her recovery and made it clear she does not expect to be sidelined for long.

“I’m going to be back in the ring in no time.”

After entering the 2026 Women’s Royal Rumble event in Riyadh, Perez also appeared on the February 2 episode of Raw, where she was driven through a table during a chaotic segment. Her absence soon followed.

Perez is not the only member of The Judgment Day to deal with a health issue in recent months. JD McDonagh underwent surgery earlier this year and missed nearly two months of action before returning on the February 16 edition of Raw.