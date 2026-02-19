AEW Grand Slam Australia Ratings Surge With Major Viewership Increase

AEW found major success on Saturday night as Grand Slam Australia delivered a strong performance in the ratings, even while going head to head with coverage of the Winter Olympics and the NBA All Star Weekend Slam Dunk Contest.

According to Dave Meltzer, the special extended broadcast from Sydney averaged 561000 viewers. That figure represents an increase of 173000 viewers compared to the previous week’s standard two hour episode of Collision. Grand Slam Australia ran for two and a half hours, giving fans an extra thirty minutes of in ring action.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, the show posted a 0.10 rating. That marked AEW’s strongest number in that time slot in more than two months and matched its best overall audience during that same stretch.

Although the event aired on tape delay in the United States, it still drew significant interest. The card was headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending his title against Brody King. The lineup also featured a World Title Eliminator bout, a high risk ladder match for the TNT Championship, and several additional featured contests.

It is worth noting that the reported figures do not account for viewers on HBO Max. The numbers also reflect the updated Nielsen Data and Big Panel methodology changes that were implemented on January 23.