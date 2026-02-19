×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Sharply On Syfy Amid Heavy Sports Competition

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 19, 2026
WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Sharply On Syfy Amid Heavy Sports Competition

WWE SmackDown saw a noticeable drop in viewership last Friday as the blue brand aired on Syfy rather than its usual home on USA Network.

The February broadcast averaged 1.042 million viewers, marking a 28.6 percent decline from the previous week when the show aired on USA. It stands as the lowest reported audience for SmackDown since January 23, before Nielsen implemented its updated Big Data plus Panel ratings measurement system.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown delivered a 0.26 rating. That figure was down 22.9 percent from the prior week and tied the show’s lowest demo performance since the January 23 episode. Despite the drop, SmackDown still managed to finish third on the cable charts for the night.

Several external factors likely contributed to the decline. In addition to the temporary network switch, SmackDown faced direct competition from Winter Olympics coverage across NBC, USA, and Peacock. ESPN’s extensive NBA All Star weekend programming also aired the same evening, adding to the crowded sports landscape.

Year over year comparisons further highlight the shift. Compared to the same week in 2025 when SmackDown aired on USA, total viewership fell 26.7 percent, while the 18 to 49 rating declined by 39.5 percent.

Looking at broader trends, this week’s episode was down 7.2 percent in total viewers compared to the recent 10 week average, though it remained even in the 18 to 49 demo against that same benchmark.

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy