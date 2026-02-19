WWE SmackDown Viewership Drops Sharply On Syfy Amid Heavy Sports Competition

WWE SmackDown saw a noticeable drop in viewership last Friday as the blue brand aired on Syfy rather than its usual home on USA Network.

The February broadcast averaged 1.042 million viewers, marking a 28.6 percent decline from the previous week when the show aired on USA. It stands as the lowest reported audience for SmackDown since January 23, before Nielsen implemented its updated Big Data plus Panel ratings measurement system.

In the key 18 to 49 demographic, SmackDown delivered a 0.26 rating. That figure was down 22.9 percent from the prior week and tied the show’s lowest demo performance since the January 23 episode. Despite the drop, SmackDown still managed to finish third on the cable charts for the night.

Several external factors likely contributed to the decline. In addition to the temporary network switch, SmackDown faced direct competition from Winter Olympics coverage across NBC, USA, and Peacock. ESPN’s extensive NBA All Star weekend programming also aired the same evening, adding to the crowded sports landscape.

Year over year comparisons further highlight the shift. Compared to the same week in 2025 when SmackDown aired on USA, total viewership fell 26.7 percent, while the 18 to 49 rating declined by 39.5 percent.

Looking at broader trends, this week’s episode was down 7.2 percent in total viewers compared to the recent 10 week average, though it remained even in the 18 to 49 demo against that same benchmark.