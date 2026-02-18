×
AJ Styles Spotted At WWE Performance Center Ahead Of Raw Celebration

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 18, 2026
AJ Styles was reportedly spotted back inside a WWE facility this week.

According to PWInsider, Styles was present at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida on Wednesday. There were no additional details provided regarding the reason for his visit, leaving plenty of speculation about what the appearance could mean.

The timing is interesting, as WWE is set to honor Styles on Monday Night Raw with a special celebration. The event will be held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, not far from his hometown of Gainesville. Bryan Alvarez has also indicated that SmackDown talent is expected to be flown in for the occasion, suggesting WWE is planning something significant for the former champion.

Styles’ in ring future has been uncertain since his match at the Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he was defeated by Gunther under stipulations that required him to retire if he lost. The result appeared to close the book on his career at the time.

However, Styles later hinted that the door may not be completely shut. Speaking on Stephanie McMahon’s What’s Your Story? podcast, he admitted that one more match is not out of the question if the right situation presented itself, specifically mentioning the possibility of sharing the ring with one of his children.

For now, his appearance at the Performance Center only adds another layer of intrigue ahead of Monday’s celebration.

