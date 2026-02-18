Maven Addresses Mississippi Welfare Case Involving DiBiase Family

Former WWE star Maven Huffman has weighed in on the ongoing legal issues surrounding WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase Sr., better known to fans as The Million Dollar Man, and his sons Ted DiBiase Jr. and Brett DiBiase.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven broke down the family’s connection to the massive welfare fraud investigation in Mississippi, describing it as a serious legal ordeal for one of wrestling’s most recognizable names.

To explain how things escalated, Maven revisited DiBiase Sr.’s life after wrestling. In 2001, DiBiase launched Heart of David Ministry, a Mississippi-based nonprofit that focused on faith-based outreach. Over the years, he traveled extensively, speaking at churches and public gatherings about his Christian beliefs. For much of its existence, the ministry reportedly operated on modest donations.

Maven cited a 2016 ESPN article to illustrate the scale of the organization’s finances at the time, quoting: “On this warm summer night, DiBiase had just completed a one-hour sermon, sharing his life story. In the speech, DiBiase was honest and vulnerable, traits contrary to his once popular heel persona. Afterward, DiBiase had an alter call, where he prayed and the congregation of 250 took an offering for him. It was the first of three sermons in three days, and DiBiase collected $3,500 for his ministry, Heart of David”.

The situation took a turn in 2017 when Brett DiBiase joined the Mississippi Department of Human Services as a deputy administrator. The agency oversees the state’s welfare funds. While Brett was not the top official, Maven explained that he worked closely with then-executive director John Davis.

Detailing how the alleged diversion of funds occurred, Maven stated: “Now, how did all this happen? Well, the Mississippi Department of Human Services would give money to nonprofits which would then, in turn, contract with DiBiase Jr.’s companies to provide services such as leadership training and food assistance coordination. DiBiase Jr. even got a contract to create a motivational program to help teach people public speaking”.

Investigators later determined that Heart of David Ministry received between $1.7 million and $2.1 million in welfare funds over several years. Prosecutors claim that money intended for low-income families was improperly used. Among the reported expenditures were a $3,000 plane ticket and an $1,800 stay at the Fairmont in Santa Monica, California.

Audits further alleged that Ted DiBiase Sr. “never performed” certain services for which he was paid. Brett DiBiase reportedly received $824,000 for what were described as “non-significant services,” including teaching drug abuse classes despite investigators claiming he lacked proper qualifications. Reports also suggested welfare funds covered Brett’s treatment at a luxury rehabilitation center in Malibu.

Maven addressed the department’s oversight structure as well, stating: “John Davis, the executive director of the department, had near total authority and the department had almost no internal safeguards. Since Davis approved the payments to Brett, everyone below him assumed it was all okay. That’s why it didn’t raise any red flags… that is, until it did”.

The scandal became public in February 2020, and the fallout has varied for each member of the DiBiase family. Brett DiBiase stepped down from his government role and later pleaded guilty in both state and federal court. He has been ordered to repay $824,258 and faces a potential five-year prison sentence, though cooperation with authorities could reduce that term.

Ted DiBiase Sr. has not been criminally charged but was ordered in civil court to repay $722,000. Heart of David Ministry closed its doors in early 2025. DiBiase Sr. has denied wrongdoing and filed a defamation lawsuit against the Mississippi State Auditor, claiming public comments unfairly painted him as criminally liable.

Meanwhile, Ted DiBiase Jr. has pleaded not guilty to 13 counts listed in his indictment. If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison and be required to repay millions. Prosecutors allege his companies, Priceless Ventures LLC and Familiae Orientem, received more than $3 million from nonprofits between 2017 and 2019.

Maven concluded his video by reflecting on how the controversy has altered his personal view of the Hall of Famer.

“I remember seeing the Million Dollar Man and working with the Million Dollar Man and holding him in such high reverence, such high regard. I remember watching him as a kid, being such a fan, thinking he was one of the best bad guys, one of the best heels the business has ever offered,” Maven said.

He then shared his thoughts on accountability: “I refuse to believe he did not know what was going on. Of course he knew. I refuse to believe he did not engage in any wrongdoing. Of course he did. And I refuse – and one of the things I hate more than anything is when people fall on the wrong side of the law or morality, their immediate go-to is Christianity. It makes Christians look bad by trying to provide themselves an out, an excuse. And all it is, is greed and weakness”.

Maven also addressed what he believes the long-term impact could be: “Do I think the Million Dollar Man’s legacy is damaged? Yes, I actually do. When I think of all the people he damaged, all the people he took from, and then once he was found out, with his lies… I think that will forever make people think differently. It definitely makes me look at him differently”.