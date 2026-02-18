×
WWE Flying In SmackDown Stars For AJ Styles Celebration On Raw

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 18, 2026
WWE is going all out for AJ Styles this week on Raw, and it appears the company is pulling talent from beyond just the red brand to make it happen.

Bryan Alvarez informed his subscribers on X that SmackDown stars are also being brought in for the special occasion.

“Smackdown talent being flown to RAW this week for the AJ celebration.”

The tribute comes a little over three weeks after Styles came up short against Gunther at the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Now, WWE is preparing to honor The Phenomenal One in front of what is expected to be a strong hometown style reception.

The February 23 episode of Raw will take place at The Allstate Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, not far from Styles’ hometown of Gainesville. With additional roster members being flown in, the segment could turn into one of the most stacked celebrations in recent memory.

Alongside the tribute, WWE has also announced two Elimination Chamber qualifying matches and the return of Brock Lesnar, adding even more intrigue to the night.

WWE Raw Lineup For February 23, 2026:

  • A tribute to AJ Styles

  • Brock Lesnar appears

  • Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Raquel Rodriguez vs. IYO SKY vs. Kairi Sane

  • Elimination Chamber qualifying match: Bronson Reed vs. Jey Uso vs. Original El Grande Americano

