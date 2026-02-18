×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News WNS Stats Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW President Addresses WWE Interest In MJF And Other Top Stars

Posted By: WNS Staff on Feb 18, 2026
AEW President Addresses WWE Interest In MJF And Other Top Stars

Tony Khan has made it clear that AEW is not shaken by talent departures, even after Powerhouse Hobbs made the jump to WWE and reemerged under the name Royce Keys.

When Hobbs first left, Khan publicly wished him success and reflected positively on his time in AEW. However, in a recent interview, the AEW President shifted the focus away from exits and toward the wrestlers who are choosing to remain with the company.

During a conversation with talkSPORT, Khan was asked about high profile stars such as MJF drawing interest from WWE but opting to stay put. Khan did not hesitate to express pride in that loyalty and what he believes AEW represents within the industry.

“It makes me feel incredible. I feel really great about what we’re doing at AEW right now, and I think wrestlers around the world want to be here. AEW is where the best wrestle. We’re seeing women and men across pro wrestling show that this is where so many of the greatest stars have chosen to be and to stay for a reason.”

Rather than dwell on talent leaving, Khan emphasized the strength of AEW’s current roster and the company’s direction heading into upcoming major shows. In his view, the promotion’s in ring quality and schedule of big events continue to make it a desirable destination.

“This is where we’re wrestling at the highest level. We’re putting on tremendous shows. And with this lineup of wrestlers and the big events we have set to come, people want to be here and the fans are tuning in.”

⚡ Have Your Say...

Your Rating –/10
Average: 0.0 / 10
Total votes: 0

⚡ Explore WNS

Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

⚡ Events

AEW Dynamite

Sacramento, California

Feb. 18th 2026

#dynamite

WWE EVOLVE

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 18th 2026

#evolve

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Sunrise, Florida

Feb. 20th 2026

#smackdown

AEW Collision

Oceanside, California

Feb. 21st 2026

#collision

WWE Monday Night RAW

Atlanta, Georgia

Feb. 23rd 2026

#raw

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Feb. 24th 2026

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#dynamite

AEW Collision

Denver, Colorado

Feb. 25th 2026

#collision

WWE Friday Night SmackDown

Louisville, Kentucky

Feb. 27th 2026

#smackdown

WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

Chicago, Illinois

Feb. 28th 2026

#elimination chamber

WWE Monday Night RAW

Indianapolis, Indiana

Mar. 2nd 2026

#raw

© 2006-2026 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy