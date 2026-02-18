AEW President Addresses WWE Interest In MJF And Other Top Stars

Tony Khan has made it clear that AEW is not shaken by talent departures, even after Powerhouse Hobbs made the jump to WWE and reemerged under the name Royce Keys.

When Hobbs first left, Khan publicly wished him success and reflected positively on his time in AEW. However, in a recent interview, the AEW President shifted the focus away from exits and toward the wrestlers who are choosing to remain with the company.

During a conversation with talkSPORT, Khan was asked about high profile stars such as MJF drawing interest from WWE but opting to stay put. Khan did not hesitate to express pride in that loyalty and what he believes AEW represents within the industry.

“It makes me feel incredible. I feel really great about what we’re doing at AEW right now, and I think wrestlers around the world want to be here. AEW is where the best wrestle. We’re seeing women and men across pro wrestling show that this is where so many of the greatest stars have chosen to be and to stay for a reason.”

Rather than dwell on talent leaving, Khan emphasized the strength of AEW’s current roster and the company’s direction heading into upcoming major shows. In his view, the promotion’s in ring quality and schedule of big events continue to make it a desirable destination.

“This is where we’re wrestling at the highest level. We’re putting on tremendous shows. And with this lineup of wrestlers and the big events we have set to come, people want to be here and the fans are tuning in.”